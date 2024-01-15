Olcay Gulsen is happier than during her relationship with Ruud de Wild | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 15, 2024 at 1:52 PM Update: 38 minutes ago

Olcay Gulsen is currently happier than during her relationship with Ruud de Wild. “I wake up positive every day,” says the presenter on Instagram.

Gulsen had called on her followers to submit questions. One of her followers asked how the 43-year-old entrepreneur is doing now. “I have been feeling very good lately. Of course with ups and downs. But personally I feel free and cheerful,” answers the presenter.

When another follower asks whether Gulsen is “happier now”, she writes: “Happier than in my relationship you mean, I think? Yes! I wake up every day positive, have a lot of energy and look forward to life.”

Gulsen and De Wild, who is eleven years his senior, announced in August last year that they had been separated for a few months. “We have noticed that we each want to figure things out in life for ourselves. We still love each other very much. We have decided to let go of each other in love,” they wrote at the time. The couple announced their relationship to the world in March 2019.

Ruud de WildOlcay Gulsen

