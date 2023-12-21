Old drugs for weight loss are making a comeback

Jody Dushay says she often has to talk to patients about weight loss treatment with the new type of drug and then they can’t get it.

“I think there’s this underlying sense of, ‘I should be able to do this on my own,’ that doesn’t apply to a lot of other chronic illnesses and that I think is a misconception for a lot of reasons,” she told CNN.

She believes that these new weight loss drugs have allowed people to seek medical care and treatment for an illness, the same way one would seek care for other illnesses.

Other medicines

However, the lack of these drugs has prompted Jody Dushay and other doctors to search for tools they used before these drugs existed.

There are older prescription drugs such as phentermine, metformin, and bupropion that can also work for weight loss.

Bupropion is an antidepressant drug that is also used for smoking cessation. In 2014, it was approved in the United States for weight loss in combination with naltrexone.

“You can try it for people where afternoon or evening snacking is a big problem, or who have a lot of sweet tooth. Similar to how it helps to work on smoking cessation, through suction, I think that’s the primary mechanism by which it can help,” Jody Dushay told CNN.

