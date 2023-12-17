Old grenadier tanks stopped due to technical fault

#grenadier #tanks #stopped #due #technical #fault

M113 tanks dating from the 1960s are among the oldest vehicles in the Swiss army (archives)

Photo: KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

The Swiss army has banned the circulation of its M113 grenadier tanks. These old vehicles dating from the 1960s have a technical defect in the transmission shaft.

The ban was ordered to avoid unnecessary damage to vehicles as well as accidents, a spokesperson for the army’s Situation Monitoring Center (LVZ) told Keystone-ATS on Sunday. He confirmed information published by Blick.

The technical defect was noticed on Friday. Each vehicle is now controlled individually, says the army. The vehicle in question is a 1960s model and one of the oldest tanks in the army.

The availability of the army remains assured. The M113 is not currently used in any battalion and will not be required until February. By then, the vehicles will have been repaired, specifies the spokesperson.

/ATS