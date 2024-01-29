‘Old Smoker’ Star, Smoky Star Found Hiding in the Middle of the Milky Way Galaxy

SPACE — A new study reveals the existence of a type of star that has never been seen before in the Milky Way galaxy. This so-called “old smoker” star was discovered hiding in the heart of our Milky Way Galaxy.

The ‘old smoker’ star was barely visible for a long period of time, before suddenly exhaling a cloud of smoke. Astrophysicist Philip Lucas explains that the “strange” behavior of these stars has never been seen before in this type of red giant.

An international team of astronomers discovered this type of star by accident. They weren’t actually looking for old stars during the 10-year survey.

They used the VISTA telescope in the Chilean Andes Mountains to search for newborn stars – called proto-stars – that are prone to frequent eruptions. They discovered 32 proto-stars, the largest number ever discovered at one time.

“However, in the background, there is a good surprise,” he said.

The old smoking star was seen exhaling smoke right in the center of the Milky Way Galaxy. This star was found in a dense, metal-rich region called the Nuclear Stellar Disk.

“What’s surprising about this new discovery is that we see stars that are just sitting around doing nothing at all,” Lucas said.

Then suddenly the stars will become 40 to 100 times fainter. Sometimes, they are so faint that a telescope’s infrared vision can barely spot them. Several years later, it seems that these stars will return to their original brightness.

“Everything we have learned about them suggests that these are cases of stars emitting puffs of smoke – for reasons we don’t yet fully understand,” Lucas said.

It is thought that the puff of smoke temporarily hides the stars from our sight. There are many more heavy elements in this region of the galaxy, which can create more dust in the stars’ atmospheres.

However, the actual cause of stars emitting dust is still a mystery.

If this theory is correct, then the amount of material released by these stars could play a significant role in how heavy elements are distributed throughout our galaxy.

Researchers found at least 21 aging smoking stars but suspect there are many more out there. This study was published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

'Old Smoker' Star, Smoky Star Found Hiding in the Middle of the Milky Way Galaxy
