Oldest animal skin in the world found

Oldest animal skin in the world

The researchers who found the fossil do not know exactly which animal it belongs to. They do know that the skin is between 286 and 289 million years old. So the animal he belonged to lived millions of years before the dinosaurs arrived. The animal that once wore this skin probably fell into the cave and died.

As big as a fingernail

It is unique that a piece of animal skin, only the size of a fingernail, could be preserved for so long. The special circumstances in the cave ensured this. It was probably a mix of a petroleum leak in the cave, existing hydrocarbons and tar, which acted as a kind of magical fossilizing substance.

Fossil in 3D

What makes the find so special is that it is not just an imprint of the skin. It is, as it were, a 3D version of fossilized skin. The researchers were able to cut through it and examine a cross-section, in which different layers were visible. The surface resembles crocodile skin, but in the layers below the scientists also found characteristics of snake and worm lizard skin.