Oldest forest ever, 385 million years old, stretched over 400 kilometers

It started in the Catskill Mountains of New York State in 2009. There, scientists discovered the fossilized remains of woody tree roots on a large slab of rock. After the discovery, further research was carried out into the age of the fossils.

Some roots have a diameter of 15 centimeters. They form a horizontal pattern that extends up to 11 meters wide like the spokes of a bicycle.

They may belong to the species Archaeopteris, a type of tree with large woody roots, researchers reported in 2019 in the journal Current Biology.

Plants and trees grew very early in the evolution of the Earth, during a period when the Earth evolved into a planet with trees. In the meantime, further research has been carried out on and around the site to try to find out exactly which trees and plants grew there, and how large the forest was.

“Forest that stretched over 400 km”



Research teams from the University of Binghamton in the US and the University of Cardiff in Wales believe the forest stretched over 400 kilometers, the BBC writes. They came to this conclusion by studying other fossil remains of trees and plants in the area. They also found confirmation of the fact that it is the oldest forest in the world. Other particularly ancient forests can be found in the Amazon region and Yakushima in Japan.

The very old trees probably reproduced with spores

The trees at the ancient American site may not have reproduced using fruit seeds, as is often the case with today’s trees. Instead, they used spores – very small particles that are released into the air and can travel in the wind. Ferns and mushrooms, among others, still use the same technique today.

This drawing shows primitive plants, trees and animals early in Earth’s evolution, including Asteroxylon, Archaeo-Sigillaria, Pseudosporochnus, Duisbergia, Archaeopteris, Srepanophyeus, Rhynia and Ichthyostega.

“Such large trees used to be accepted before”



The journal Science already wrote about the importance of the discovery in 2019. Until then, Archeopteris had been thought to be 365 million years old, but it turned out to be 20 million years more.

And there is more. “The size of the root network changes the picture completely. Until about 20 years ago, we thought that trees with such a large and complex root system could not have existed so early in our geological evolution,” said Patricia Gensel, a paleobotanist at the University of North Carolina, about that.

The climate changed much earlier



The fact that trees grew so long ago must have had a major impact on the Earth’s climate. The roots of the trees broke open the rocks, causing more CO₂ to be extracted from the air through the weathering of the rocks. The trees themselves also increased CO₂ absorption.

Through a process lasting millions of years, the CO₂ content dropped and more oxygen became available in the air. Scientists think that 300 million years ago there was 35 percent oxygen in the atmosphere, more than today. This may have led to the development of large insects with a wingspan of 70 centimeters.