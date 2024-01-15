OLED monitors at CES 2024 – Tweakers

#OLED #monitors #CES #Tweakers

Last year’s CES was already full of OLED monitors and this year there were even many more new OLED screens on display in Las Vegas. More than thirty new screens were presented at or around the tech fair, as many as the number of OLED monitors that you can now buy according to our Pricewatch. While manufacturers such as ASUS, Dell and Samsung are already working on their second or third generation OLED monitors, brands such as ASRock and HP are presenting their very first OLED screens.

Whether you buy an OLED monitor from Gigabyte, Acer or MSI, they all ultimately use the same panels, from two manufacturers: LG Display and Samsung Display. Both presented new panel options prior to CES, with which the announced screens have different properties than you could previously find in an OLED monitor. Consider a 32″ 4K screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz WQHD monitor (2560×1440 pixels) or a 39″ UWQHD ultrawide (3440×1440 pixels) with a very sharp 800R curve.

In this article, we will first discuss the properties of the newly announced panels and then list all monitor announcements, arranged by panel type. It is not a complete overview. Although we have seen fairly complete spec sheets for a number of screens, other manufacturers reveal little more than the resolution of their new screen. How practical a screen is to use and whether the colors are properly adjusted only becomes apparent after an extensive test. Most screens do not yet have a euro price or specific sales date in the Benelux.

New panel options

LG Display is a supplier of Woled panels, with a red, green and blue subpixel as well as a white one, which should increase the brightness. Samsung Display is the company behind QD OLED panels, which use blue OLEDs and quantum dots for a larger color range. Panels based on both OLED technologies are also used in OLED televisions.

Last year at CES a few monitors were presented inkjet printed oledpanels demonstrated. These, as the name suggests, roll out of the printer and have a usual RGB subpixel layout, unlike the panels of LG Display and Samsung Display. Joled, which manufactured the printed panels, went bankrupt in the spring of 2023. That doesn’t mean it’s finally over for printed monitors. For example, at the end of 2023, TCL demonstrated a printed panel with a special bowl shape. For the time being, however, the choice seems limited to Woled or QD-OLED. Apart from the remaining stock of monitors with an inkjet printed screen, at the end of last year you had a choice of screens with the following features:

Panel type

Diagonal

Resolution

Refreshrate (max.)

Piekhelderheid (hdr)

Subpixelindeling

QD-oled

34″ (curved)

3440×1440

175Hz

1000cd/m²

Rb, g (driehoekig)

QD-oled

49″ (curved)

5120×1440

144Hz of 240Hz

1000cd/m²

Rb, g (driehoekig)

Woled

27″ (plat)

2560×1440

240Hz

1000cd/m²

Rwbg

Woled

45″ (curved)

3440×1440

240Hz

1000cd/m²

Rwbg

The new options for 2024 are shown in the table below. Note that some screens based on the older panels were also announced at CES.

Panel type

Diagonal

Resolution

Refreshrate (max.)

Piekhelderheid (HDR)

Subpixelindeling

QD-oled

27″ (plat)

2560×1440

360Hz

1000cd/m²

Rb, g (driehoekig)

QD-oled

32″ (plat of curved)

3840×2160

240Hz

1000cd/m²

Rb, g (driehoekig)

Woled

27″ (plat)

2560×1440

480Hz

1300cd/m²

Rgwb

Woled

32″ (plat)

3840×2160

240Hz

1300cd/m²

Rgwb

Woled

34″ (curved)

3440×1440

240Hz

1300cd/m² *

Rgwb

Woled

39″ (curved)

3440×1440

240Hz

1300cd/m² *

Rgwb

*Not confirmed for all announced displays with this panel

LG’s new Woled panels have, as the website TFTCentral previously reported in a video, a new subpixel layout. The new red-green-white-blue layout is closer to the usual red-green-blue subpixel layout than the red-white-blue-green of last year’s panels. This might make fine text look sharper.

In its own press release about the new panels, LG Display mentions its Meta technology, its own name for the micro lens array which LG now also uses in its more luxurious televisions. A pattern of millions of lenses in front of the OLED panel focuses the emitted light, increasing brightness and improving viewing angles. The Woled screens could especially use a higher brightness. Although the promised HDR peak brightness with last year’s Woled panels was as high as with QD OLED screens, 1000cd/m² on a small white area, in practice we saw that this value was only achieved with some Woled monitors in an inaccurate image preset where the screen was way too blue. Moreover, the maximum full-screen brightness, which is important for SDR display, sometimes turned out to be even lower than the 150cd/m² at which we normally perform our tests.

ASUS is the only one to specify a peak brightness for all its new Woled screens, and that is an encouraging 1300cd/m². Even if that brightness can only be achieved in an inaccurate preset, the HDR peak with accurate color reproduction can still be comparable to that of a QD OLED model. It could be that not all other new Woled screens are this bright, but at the same time the higher peak brightness does not seem specific to ASUS; LG also specifies a brightness of 1300cd/m² for its 32″-4k Woled screen.

Pixel layout of the new 4k QD OLED panel

The new-generation QD OLED panels appear to have changed less compared to last year. They still have the same triangular sub-pixel layout, with the red and blue pixels above the green. As a result, if you look closely, you can see some purple and green edges at the top and bottom of high-contrast transitions. It is in text color fringing particularly visible with white text on a dark background. As a whole, the pixels in the new QD OLED panels are slightly squarer than in the very first generation of QD OLED panels. The higher pixel density of the 4k panel can also make color fringing less visible, but this will have to be proven by a (longer) practical test.

It is a pity that Samsung does not seem to have solved another disadvantage of QD-OLED with the new screen panels; the grayish-looking screen surface when ambient light enters the screen. As a result, the visible contrast decreases more quickly during the day than with Woled screens or LCD monitors.

While all previous QD OLED panels are reflective, the new QD OLED panels can have an anti-reflective coating, which Samsung also demonstrates on its S95D OLED television, for example. Samsung’s own new QD OLED monitors have this matte coating, but it seems the other monitor makers have opted for a glossy QD OLED panel. That can also be an advantage, because an anti-reflective layer leads to a shimmering effect on solid colors, because it also scatters the light emitted by the screen itself a little. This can be seen, for example, in the generally matte Woled screens. It will have to be seen to what extent the new wooled panels are more or less affected by this effect.