Olguţa goes on the attack! He wants damages from Petru Becheru

#Olguţa #attack #damages #Petru #Becheru

Olguţa Vasilescu is asking Petru Becheru for damages in court

Olguţa Vasilescu will meet again in court with Petru Becheru, the whistleblower in the “Façade” file and her number 1 “enemy” in the Craiova public space, whom the city mayor says has constantly harassed her in recent years. Vasilescu sued Petru Becheru and demands handsome sums of money from him, as moral and material damages.

“He contributed to my public humiliation with particularly serious consequences”

Olguţa Vasilescu, the mayor of Craiova, wants revenge and has sued Petru Becheru, whom she claims “through the actions taken over time, contributed to my public humiliation with particularly serious consequences in the sphere of dignity, honor, reputation and my own image, as well as my family’s”. In the action brought before the Dolj Tribunal, Olguţa Vasilescu described all the episodes in which Petru Becheru would have mentioned her in various comments on social networks, by means of offensive words. She also claims in the complaint that Becheru would have made a kind of obsession out of denigrating her and constantly called her to court on various subjects. Moreover, Olguţa Vasilescu says that Becheru allegedly hit her with his shoulder and that, because of him, his term as mayor started later than it should have.

Facebook page with the names “Olguțața Vasilescovici” and “Olguțața Vasilescurvici”

In the introduction of the complaint that she formulated and submitted to the Dolj Court, Olguţa Vasilescu says that between August 2016 and July 2020, Becheru made, to her, “posts in the online environment on the Facebook platform, vexatious actions and requests made in court, petitions addressed to the institution of the City Hall of Craiova and acts of physical harassment”. “On September 30, 2016, the defendant changed the name of his Facebook page from Petru Becheru to “Olguțăța Vasilescovici” and later to “Olguțăța Vasilescurvici”, in order to highlight even more his aversion against the undersigned, meaning that his facts derogatory messages consisting of obscene and degrading posts addressed to the undersigned have produced a significant echo in the community of our city”, the document states.

“Olguţa has one more turn on the belt”

The mayor of Craiova also claims that, during the mentioned period, Becheru made over 300 posts on the Internet that had her as the main topic. “Concluding on the mode of operation, between August 2016 and July 2020 the defendant made a number of more than 300 posts (of which I am attaching approximately 200) which primarily denotes an unusual persistence in his activity and the lack of any respect towards by the institution of the mayor that I represent, by the institution of Craiova City Hall and by the undersigned.

… Starting from July 2020 and until now, the defendant’s modus operandi has seen a substantial evolution, effectively resorting to all existing means to create a false image of the undersigned at the national level, in front of the community of our city, in front of the institution which I represent and especially in front of my family”; “On 30.10.2020, after following me, the defendant posted on his Facebook page, a message with a particularly vulgar content, entitled “Olguţa has one more turn on the belt”, mentioned the mayor of Craiova in the complaint.

“Are we going to see porn movies with Olguța soon?”

Olguţa also claims that Becherul tagged her in Facebook posts to make sure she saw them.

“A particularly important thing is the daily frequency of this type of posts that generates the conclusion of an obsession that the named Becheru Petru-Ioan has developed towards me. Through the tags given, related to these posts, the named Becheru Petru-loan ensured that these posts reach me, that is, in the news feed section of my personal Facebook account. The period in which these posts were almost daily is September 2020 – January 2021, but also later”.

… The content of the message posted on 01.12.2020, on Romania’s National Day, is particularly derogatory: “Are we going to see porn movies with Olguța soon? In the last year of college, I analyzed very carefully in which directions computer science is heading (I was a student at the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics at the University of Bucharest). I chose to do a master’s degree, focused on theory, in artificial intelligence (perceptrons, neural networks, natural language processing, categorization, etc.)”, Olguţa’s complaint also mentions.

“What happened to the dog Olguța from the owner bar dog shelter of the Craiova town hall?”

In the same posts that the mayor of Craiova presented in the complaint, she claims that she was called “bitch” and “criminal”. “Post from 08.01.2021: “What happened to the dog Olguța from the owner bar dog shelter of Craiova town hall?”; Post dated January 8, 2021: “I publicly request the criminal Olguță to immediately dismiss the head garbage collector #Butari #MarșLaGhenă for the situation created at the Breasta dog shelter of the town hall! As in the case of Aldezin, which was very toxic to both people and pets who stepped on it in the stairwell, the head garbage man Butari is also to blame for the illegalities at the dog paddock, and Olguța was notified by me concerning the great emptyings that are done there”;

“Post of January 13, 2021: “I have a better idea from Olugutian history: the experienced criminal to negotiate with private entities that have contracts with the city hall, forcing them to sponsor with money for the facades of the blocks, through an NGO. The entities should give money for the whole facade, but only half of the facades should be painted (the side facing the street), and the difference in money should be stolen. Also, the entities should provide free premises for the magistrates, so that there are no problems in the courts”, Vasilescu also mentioned in the court document.

Peter Becheru

Becheru would have delayed, with “bad faith”, the procedures for validating the mayor’s mandate

In addition to these posts on the internet, the mayor of Craiova also claims in the complaint that he exercised his mayoral mandate late, after winning the 2020 elections, due to the fact that Petru Becheru submitted witnesses in court. “Due to these actions carried out in bad faith by Petru Becheru loan, I, the undersigned, was unable to take the oath as mayor of the Municipality of Craiova in the meeting regarding the ceremony for the establishment of the Local Council provided for by the Administrative Code”, declared Vasilescu in the complaint submitted to the Dolj Court.

Practically, Olguţa was not able to take the oath, between 28.09.2020 and 12.11.2020, due to the proceedings in court made by Becheru. Moreover, Olguţa claims that she also received a message on her personal phone number from Petru Becheru. “Following the completion of the procedures for validating the mayor’s mandate, showing unusual persistence, the defendant sent me a message on his mobile phone, more precisely on his personal number, a fact that created a state of anxiety for me because this number it is not public – “You see you won at court. Lucky for Turculeanu that he knows how to read”, Olguţa also told the court.

How much money does Olguţa Vasilescu want from her “whistleblower”.

For all the denigration that the mayor of Craiova complains about, he demands in court from Petru Becheru three not inconsiderable sums. One of them is entitled “moral damages to repair the damage suffered as a result of the defendant’s posts on his Facebook page”, and the amount amounts to 310,000 lei.

Also, Olguţa demands in court that Becheru “be obliged to pay the defendant the sum of 27,000 euros, as material damages for all the expenses caused by the criminal cases in which I, the undersigned, was brought by the defendant”. Last but not least, the mayor of Craiova is also asking Becheru for the mayor’s salary that he would have lost during the period in which he could not exercise his mandate due to the complaints filed by Becheru in court.

“That the defendant be obliged to pay the sum of 37,121 lei representing the material damage consisting in the non-payment of salary rights for the period 28.09.2020 – 12.11.2020, a period in which I could not exercise the mandate of mayor, as a result of the abusive judicial proceedings and carried out with faith in the procedure for validating the mayoral mandate”, Vasilescu also requested in court.

In addition to the financial claims, the mayor of Craiova wants Becheru to stop “violations of the plaintiff’s non-patrimonial rights regarding dignity, honor, reputation and self-image for the future”, “to delete the defamatory posts on his Facebook page within a maximum of 3 days from the date of the definitive stay of the decision handed down in this case” and “to publish at his own expense in a local circulation newspaper the decision handed down in this case with the exception of personal data”.

The Dolj court has already set the first deadline in this case, which will be on February 20.

Read also: CAO tender for the rehabilitation of sewage pipes without excavation, in the air. Two companies fight in appeals