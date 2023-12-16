Olive oil, a real medicine: taking it regularly fights these diseases

One of the best natural medicines in the world is undoubtedly olive oil: taking it regularly can help cure many diseases.

Olive oil has enormous beneficial properties, and is therefore considered a natural medicine. It also has an ancient history: the first testimonies they date back as far as 4,000 BC In particular, the first oil producers were the ancient inhabitants of present-day Armenia, Palestine and India. The famous natural medicine was obviously also used to power lamps or to grease the skin.

Today, the lands that cultivate the olive tree and produce its oil are found mainly in the Mediterranean area: the European Union, for example, produces 80% of the world’s olive oil production. Although the modern era is full of top-quality medicines, the oil continues to be used to combat some diseases.

Here are the diseases olive oil fights

The largest European oil producers are Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal, together they create 2.5 million jobs in the olive growing sector. Outside the European Union, however, the large producers of olive oil are Tunisia, Turkey, Syria and Morocco. As for Italy, it produces 464,000 tons of olive oil, of which two thirds are extra virgin. It should also be remembered that the Bel Paese is the second largest producer in the world after Spain. In any case, this edible oil extracted from olives offers many benefits to the human body.

The incredible properties of olive oil – biopianeta.it

And not only that, it is even able to fight some serious diseases, such as tumors. According to recent research, cancer is the second cause of death worldwide, after the usual cardiovascular diseases. The latest data has revealed that one of the factors that slows down the arrival of the dreaded disease is diet. Healthy foods they can in fact slow down cancer: The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) said that 40% of cancer cases can be stopped with prevention. The latter obviously includes physical activity, a healthy diet and routine medical checks.

Scientists have also stated that Mediterranean people have a lower risk of developing diseases such as cancer compared to other global populations. Why is the Mediterranean area so beneficial? Studies point to olive oil as the number one manager. The peoples bordering the Mediterranean Sea in fact consume a large quantity of oil. And not only that: this food obtained from olives brings many nutrients and vitamins to the human body.

