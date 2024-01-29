Olympics 2022 Ice Princess Kamila Valiyeva banned

#Olympics #Ice #Princess #Kamila #Valiyeva #banned

Published29. January 2024, 4:24 p.m

Doping scandal: Ice Princess Kamila Waliyeva (17) banned for four years

It was the scandal of the Beijing Winter Games: the Kamila Valiyeva doping case has been bothering the sports courts for two years. Now there is a verdict.

The sports judges have made a decision.

Kamila Valiyeva is banned for four years.

When she was 15, she had a positive doping sample.

Almost two years after the Olympic scandal involving Kamila Waliyeva, the Russian figure skater was subsequently banned for four years by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport. This means that Russia’s team is also likely to lose the team gold it won with the then 15-year-old at the Winter Games in Beijing. The US selection would then be declared Olympic champions. According to the Cas decision published on Monday, Waliyeva’s ban begins retroactively from December 25, 2021.

The case of Valiyeva, who is now 17 years old, has been keeping sports lawyers busy since the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. After the team competition, the figure skater had a positive doping test. Valiyeva tested positive for the banned drug trimetazidine at the national championships in December 2021.

Valiyeva was considered protected

Since Valiyeva was only 15 years old at the time, she was considered a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Code and whose identity should not have been revealed. The secrecy failed. Walijewa’s legally enforced start in the Olympic women’s singles ended as a scandal with a tearful routine, the favorite only ended up in fourth place.

Initial reactions in Russia showed complete incomprehension. The Russian Figure Skating Federation announced that it would closely examine the verdict. Since the Federation is not taking part in the proceedings, the verdict is only known from publicly available sources, said Secretary General Alexander Kogan. “We assume that our athletes will be Olympic champions in the team competition,” he said, according to the Tass agency.

“Hard injustice”

“It is a great pity that such an honest, wonderful, talented person like Kamila has to deal with such a harsh injustice at a young age,” said the successful Russian coach Tatjana Tarasova. “The hatred of our country has been transferred to them.”

The Cas sports judges took over the case in autumn 2022 because the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and the World Ice Skating Association (Isu) had objected to the ruling by the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada. The Rusada had only stripped Valiyeva of the national championship title, but had not imposed any further sanctions. “No guilt or negligence” could be proven.

WADA initiated the CAS procedure to obtain a four-year ban for Waliyeva. The Isu wanted the Court of Arbitration for Sports to impose “a ban at its own discretion” and make a final decision on the results of the team competition at the 2022 Olympics. In contrast, Rusada demanded that Valiyeva be allowed to sanction autonomously in accordance with its guidelines.

