Omar Carabalí defines his future in Colo Colo

#Omar #Carabalí #defines #future #Colo #Colo

First team

In the middle of the transfer market, the list of players who can go on loan also becomes important and, in that context, Omar Carabalí made a decision about his future in Colo Colo.



© Guille SalazarOmar Carabalí made a decision in Colo Colo.

Omar Carabalí trained in the grasslands of the Monumental Stadium with the promise of becoming, one day, the starting goalkeeper of Colo Colo. After a great performance in young football, the one born in Ecuador was promoted to the first team, although without being able to establish himself as number 1, due to the presence of great goalkeepers on the Alba shelf.

That is why, in search of experience, he went on loan to different clubs. San Luis de Quillota was his destination in 2020, a team with which he achieved great performances. Thus, in 2021 he returned to Macul and participated in some matches of the National Championship.

In 2022, he had a leading role in the Copa Libertadores after Brayan Cortés’ injury. El Indio could not finish the match against River Plate at the Monumental Stadium and was replaced by the native of Guayaquil. With the starter out, the tall goalkeeper had the mission of guarding Cacique’s goal in three matches of the National Championship and two of the Chile Cup, ending with a balance of two goals against.

Come 2023, after the signing of Fernando de Paul, Carabalí leaves on loan again and becomes the owner of Unión La Calera. In the Cementeros, the Cacique youth player put together tremendous performances, which made him return to Colo Colo with the clear mission of fighting for a position, above all, under the new technical command of Jorge Almirón.

Omar Carabalí wants to fight for a position in Colo Colo. | Image: Guille Salazar/DaleAlbo.

Omar Carabalí’s decision about his future in Colo Colo

The Cacique’s porch is extremely protected. The thing is that in addition to Cortés and Paul, Martín Ballesteros and Eduardo Villanueva push from below and rush the biggest players. Despite the above, Omar Carabalí made the decision to stay in Colo Colo and, as DaleAlbo learned, he is going to fight for a position.

In this way, a priori, the 26-year-old goalkeeper will become the third goalkeeper of the team led by Jorge Almirón. With an indisputable Brayan Cortés, The member of Semillero Albo will fight for a position with Fernando de Paul and even with Martín Ballesteroswho dressed as Indio’s substitute in the match against Everton.

Thus, this decision can have important repercussions on the other white goalkeepers. With the two young people fighting to be an alternative, They will have to be content with alternating in the Projection category or, why not, go on loan to gain experience and be the goalkeeper of the future in the Cacique.

Carabalí’s numbers in Unión La Calera

Although he was a substitute in the first four rounds, Omar Carabalí took over the cement goal on the fifth day and, from there, he never took off his gloves again.. In 26 games played, he conceded 33 goals and kept his goal scoreless six times in the 2,340 minutes he was on the field. For his part, in Colo Colo, throughout his stay, he has saved ten times. In 734 minutes on the court, he conceded five goals and left his score at zero in six games.

Should Omar Carabalí have minutes in Colo Colo?

Should Omar Carabalí have minutes in Colo Colo?

982 PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY VOTED