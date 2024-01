#Omega #sources

Omega 3 fats are known for their positive effect on health

The Health Council’s advice is therefore to include sufficient sources of these fatty acids in the diet. Omega 3 fatty acids are unsaturated fatty acids. These fatty acids include ALA, EPA and DHA. ALA contributes to the normal growth and development of children. This omega-3 fatty acid also helps keep cholesterol levels healthy.

