OMNISPORTS – FIHEZAMA – New headquarters and sports complex as challenges

The omnisport association Fitaizana ny herin’ny zatovo (Fihezama) carried out on Saturday the handover of service between the new president, Jacky Raymond François Xavier Rakotovao, and his predecessor Faly Randretsa. This was followed by the presentation of the new members of the office. There are many projects and challenges for the new team for the next four-year term. The election was held on December 2. Jacky Raymond Rakotovao obtained thirty votes out of the thirty-eight from the presidents of the federal offices by discipline and the regional committees present.

“We will try to have our own headquarters because we have always rented premises. We will regularize the association with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. And why not build a sports complex of our own,” says the new president, seeking support from partners. “We will also revitalize events in disciplines already practiced and continue to popularize them throughout the country. The office will visit the regional committees in turn,” he added. Around fifty sporting disciplines are currently practiced within Fihezama and seven other cultural ones. Created seventy-five years ago, Fihezama, which has the slogan “Let’s commit together to succeed”, is in partnership with other associations abroad such as the Christian Sports Federation of France.

Serge Rasanda