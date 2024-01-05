Omroep Flevoland – News – A fire-fighting robot and drone; big fire in Rutten in 15 photos

#Omroep #Flevoland #News #firefighting #robot #drone #big #fire #Rutten #photos

Clouds of black smoke, rows full of fire trucks and multiple NL Alerts. A large fire in Rutten kept the village and the surrounding area busy on Tuesday. A warehouse of agricultural company De Groene Agri went up in flames.

The fire was difficult to fight, so the fire brigade used various resources such as a drone and extinguishing robot.

This is the fire in pictures:

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. and the emergency services soon responded en masse.

Initially there will only be fire brigades from the immediate region, but later firefighters from other regions will also be called.

Flames are shooting out of the roof of the warehouse and clouds of smoke can be seen in the distant surroundings.

Fighting the fire is difficult because the fire brigade cannot extinguish it in the warehouse itself.

Extinguishing from the inside is not possible due to the amount of smoke and heat.

In addition, the warehouse is made of steel and if it reaches a certain temperature, the building can collapse.

The flames are fought from aerial platforms, among other things.

The fire brigade needs extra water and that is why water is taken from the Ruttense Vaart.

There are several fire hoses along the road and towards the village.

A special fire vehicle from the Lelystad Airport fire brigade will also come to Rutten. This crash tender has, among other things, a 10,000 liter water tank, can have 1,300 liters of foam on board and can drive and extinguish the fire at the same time.

According to the fire brigade, the crash tender plays a crucial role in protecting the house next to the warehouse.

Because the fire brigade cannot enter the warehouse, a drone is used.

The drone can measure where hot spots are in the building. This gives the fire brigade an idea of ​​where exactly the fire is.

In addition to the drone, two fire-fighting robots have been deployed. (In the photo on the right.) One of those robots is used for reconnaissance. Another is also suitable for extinguishing.

Also read: Owner of company affected by fire looks back: ‘You go into survival mode’