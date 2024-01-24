Omroep Flevoland – News – Queen Máxima visits Almere Haven

Queen Máxima was in Almere Haven this afternoon. She visited various initiatives in the district. The visit was dedicated to the residents of the oldest part of the city.

The Queen arrived around 3:40 p.m. During the visit, the focus was on initiatives that strengthen ties between local residents. It also looked at how residents deal with quality of life, equality of opportunity and loneliness in the neighborhood.

For example, Queen Máxima visited Buurtlokaal Kimwierde, a meeting place for residents, where she talked to the craft club about their experiences. She visited Almere’s oldest secondary school and walked to a computer service shop for seniors from Senior-Live.

Her visit ended around 5:30 PM in the Corrosia community center, where she spoke to residents about district challenges and improving the living environment.

More information and the full program of Queen Máxima’s visit to Almere Haven can be found here.

