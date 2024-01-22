#Omroep #Flevoland #News #Records

A record and CD fair was held for the second time in pop venue Corneel on Sunday afternoon. This year there were slightly fewer visitors than last year, but it was no less cozy in the cozy space.

The participants came from all over the country. Fifteen exhibitors offered LPs and CDs in all styles and price ranges. “I collect CDs from the Hitzone collection,” says visitor Menno Andringa. “I have almost all of them but five are still missing.” Although older people in particular are hunched over the bins and boxes looking for special music albums, you are also seeing more and more young people and even children. An eleven-year-old boy walks with an AC DC LP under his arm. A band that scored big hits, especially in the seventies and eighties. “I just think it’s a good band,” says the boy. “Good songs too.”

‘More fun than Spotify’

“LPs and CDs are simply more fun than a Spotify list,” says Pascal Kroon, who has already sold quite a few. “Records are just a lot of fun.” The fact that the fair attracts so many interested parties on Sunday morning – this year more than four hundred visitors, last year five hundred – is due to the collector public. “They just know where to find us.”

In the meantime, Menno and Karin have already found many other CDs and records in the bins. Like a Toto album. “We’ve been fans of that for years,” says Menno. Karin agrees. “Fantastic and Toto’s Tribute band is coming to perform here in Corneel. So this CD will come along!”. They didn’t find the missing Hitzone CDs, but Menno and Karin don’t mind. “It’s just fun poking around in the bins. It’s a paradise here.”