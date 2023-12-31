Omroep Flevoland – News – Superheroes take over Almere library

On Saturday, the Almere library was briefly the headquarters of various superheroes and cartoon characters such as Superman, Batman, The Mandalorian, Gamora and the Hulk.

There was plenty to do at Ally Con. There were several stalls with comic books and toys, workshops were given, films were shown and live superhero strategy was played. Many visitors came dressed as their favorite superhero. “The goal of Ally Con is for everyone to end the year in a positive way in the living room of Almere,” says Daniël Langeveld of the New Library Almere. “In this way we want to show what kind of books we have, but above all we want to meet each other.”

Ally Con is inspired by the American Comic Con and turns out to be a bull’s eye. “It’s fun to see the passion and cheerfulness of the children,” says Menno, who dressed up as The Mandalorean. “The kids come to you, the parents love it so yeah, that makes my day complete.”

The organization is pleased with the interest in the first edition of Ally Con. “It’s nice and busy and there are a lot of people dressed up. This is definitely worth repeating.”

