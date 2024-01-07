Omroep Flevoland – News – Turnout still too low, HPV vaccination up to 27 years remains free

#Omroep #Flevoland #News #Turnout #HPV #vaccination #years #remains #free

Last year, more than 5,500 young Flevolanders were fully vaccinated against the HPV virus. This is evident from figures from the GGD. The majority of the injections were administered by the GGD Flevoland itself. About 1,200 young people received one or both shots in another region.

In total, last year, about 15 percent of the 36,000 Flevolanders who were eligible for the vaccination went to the GGD. Flevoland therefore scores low. In the regions of Gelderland, Utrecht and Hollands Midden, about 30 percent of the invited young people showed up.

The two-part vaccination against HPV, the human papillomavirus, protects against six types of cancer, such as mouth and throat cancer and cancer of the genitals. Last year, the GGD conducted a vigorous national campaign to emphasize the need for vaccination. Because the turnout in Flevoland has been somewhat disappointing so far, the campaign has been extended.

Still free for the time being

Contrary to previously announced, the injections for young people up to and including 26 years of age will remain free for the time being. The GGD does this as a service, because it is important that as many Flevolanders as possible get vaccinated. It was previously reported that people over 18 would have to pay 200 euros for the injections from this year. You can get an injection at the GGD in Almere and Lelystad.