On a skiing holiday to Afghanistan? ‘We are only presented with part of reality’

Groomed slopes, as we know them from Austria, can be forgotten in Afghanistan. But you can definitely ski there. Nature is unspoilt, but not impassable. Snow has fallen again in Bamyan province and local ski enthusiasts are already looking forward to the upcoming annual ski competition. But since the Taliban came to power, girls and women are no longer allowed to participate.

Luxury facilities may be lacking, but the enthusiasm among youth and adult skiers is no less. A ski competition has been held annually since 2011 and international participants (read: tourists) are also welcome.

Ski tour to Afghanistan

James Willcox’s travel agency organizes the trips. In the past, Dutch people have also accompanied us. This is not yet the case for the trip planned for the end of February.

Frenchman Didier Goudant will join us. He was there last year too. “It is a poor, underdeveloped, but beautiful region. The people are so friendly and I felt safe there. Our perception of Afghanistan in the West is different. We are only presented with part of reality.”

The harsh reality is that the Taliban are back in power in Afghanistan. They prohibit girls and women from participating in sports. They are therefore no longer allowed to participate in the ski competition.

That was different three years ago. Sisters Nazira and Nazima, then aged 18 and 19, slalomed down the mountain. Nazira was even the first to reach the bottom and therefore won the women’s race. Less than six months later, the Taliban seized power.

Shortage of skis

Afghanistan’s only ski club, and co-organizer of the competition, therefore became defunct. The board fled. Many fanatical former members from the villages of Bamyan felt a great loss.

That’s why they founded a new ski club last year. They want to put skiing in Afghanistan back on the map. They organize ski lessons for youth and try to obtain new ski equipment.

Because there is a serious shortage of skis, boots, poles and helmets. Although there is something. Willcox: “A few years ago, an outdoor brand sponsored the necessary equipment. A donation also came from Slovenia. When the mission of their soldiers in Afghanistan was over, they sent an empty container from Slovenia to load items that had to be brought back. The empty container turned out not to be empty, but filled with, among other things, skis, which eventually ended up in Bamyan.”

Youth has also been taken into account. Thanks to a donation, a few local carpenters were able to buy wood and use it to make dozens of skis.

Things have to be more professional for adults, but it is difficult for the ski club to get new equipment. Importing and making and receiving international payments has been difficult since the Taliban came to power.

Leave your things behind

Those who join the ski tour are therefore encouraged to leave behind the ski equipment they take with them. Goudant is also planning to do that again. “In addition to my own skis, I also take a second-hand pair with me. I donate all my ski clothes and equipment to the club. Of course, it is not a real ski holiday, that is not why I go to Afghanistan. It is the experience and you try to help a little. “

Willcox sees it this way: “If you come along on our journey, everyone actually wins. You help the people there and you have a unique holiday. Skiing and competing, everyone does that in the same way. This way you get to know each other, too. even if you have a different cultural background.”

Female foreign tourists are allowed to participate in the ski competition. The Bamyan ski club says on Facebook that it would like to be a club where everyone is welcome.