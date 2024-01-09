on aid to Ukraine – a marked change in Orban’s rhetoric

#aid #Ukraine #marked #change #Orbans #rhetoric

DELPHI, ELTA,

www.DELFI.lt

2024 m. sausius 9 d. 14:14

Hungary has made it clear that it will no longer veto the European Union’s (EU) financial aid package for Ukraine if the funding is reviewed annually, Politico writes.

Budapest leader Viktor Orbán is the main obstacle to talks about the 50 billion euro. euros, which could supplement Kyiv’s budget over the next four years, but pressure from EU leaders to change Orban’s mind by February 1, when the summit takes place, may already be bearing fruit, according to the publication.

As three EU diplomats told Politico, Budapest has made it clear that it may no longer veto a financial aid package for Ukraine if the funding is unanimously approved by the European Council every year.

In practice, this means that V. Orban could prevent financial aid to Ukraine every year or receive discounts from Brussels every year for not giving.

This proposal was reportedly formulated by Hungary during a meeting of EU budget experts held on Friday, and a written version was handed over to Belgium, which holds the EU Council presidency.

According to a diplomat familiar with the document, the EU grants and loans to Ukraine for 12.5 billion annually. EUR and within four years the financial aid would reach a total of EUR 50 billion. euros, as previously planned.

Although this is not the first time that Hungary has put forward this idea, the aforementioned proposal marks a clear change from V. Orban’s rhetoric of recent weeks – not to allocate any funds to Ukraine from the EU budget.

It is true that several EU diplomats remain skeptical and claim that the solution proposed by Hungary would not ensure long-term support for Ukraine.

“The multi-annual financial program (the EU’s seven-year budget) is planned for several years ahead, it cannot be implemented overnight,” the EU diplomat noted.

In December, Hungarian Prime Minister V. Orban prevented EU leaders from agreeing on a financial aid package for Ukraine at the summit in Brussels.

The EU wanted to allocate an additional 50 billion euros to support Kyiv over the next four years, thereby increasing the bloc’s overall budget, but the Hungarian leader blocked such a plan.

“An extraordinary situation has arisen because other countries want to change the current seven-year budget that I vetoed,” V. Orban said then in an interview with Hungarian state radio.

“I have always said that if someone wants to amend the budget law, and they want to for several reasons, this is a great opportunity for Hungary to clearly show that it should get what it deserves. Not half, and then another quarter, but she must get everything, V. Orban said. “So we want to be treated fairly, and now is a good time to demand it,” he said.

However, V. Orban was persuaded by other EU leaders not to block the decision to start negotiations with Kyiv on joining the bloc.

“Their decisive argument was that Hungary has nothing to lose, bearing in mind that the final word on Ukraine’s membership will have to be spoken by national parliaments, of which there are 27, including Hungary’s,” V. Orban said then. – I didn’t want Hungary to have to make such a bad decision on its conscience […]so I left the room.”