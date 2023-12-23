On average, men barely spend 5 minutes in bed. With these 6 super tips you can do better!

#average #men #barely #spend #minutes #bed #super #tips

The average man lasts a little more than five minutes in bed, according to a recent study. According to the research results, men usually last 5.5 minutes during sex. This is half the time they would like to last. But fortunately, there are ways to improve your endurance without a lot of time or effort. We have listed six top tips for you to help you last longer – without the blue pills.

1. Work-out

It may be helpful to train your pubococcygeal (PC) muscles of the pelvic floor. To understand what these muscles feel like when they are tense, try stopping the stream of urine the next time you go to the toilet. After you do that, let it flow, cut it off again and let it flow again. Once you get a feel for how to expand and contract your PC muscles, tense and hold for 10 counts, then release. The great thing about this ‘exercise’ – which will result in increased ejaculation control – is that you can do it anywhere.

2. Take it easy

Sex doesn’t have to just focus on penetration. And you don’t have to go all out by thrusting very quickly. There are plenty of ways to enjoy yourself while taking it slow. You can use your hands, massage the tip of your penis into her clitoris, or take it slowly instead of raging like rabbits.

3. Edging

Delaying your orgasm while masturbating can be one of the most effective ways to train yourself to last longer in bed. This is also called ‘edging’. And according to Dr. Thomas J Walsh, a urologist at the University of Washington, it is one of the most useful techniques for preventing premature ejaculation. In other words, you bring yourself to the brink of orgasm. You should then stop all sexual activity until you can control your arousal. Sex therapist Emily Morse believes that practicing this technique can help you teach your brain and body to better control your orgasm response, too.

4. Squeeze it

When you feel your orgasm coming, stop and squeeze just below your glans. Apply firm pressure with your thumb and index finger, then focus on your urethra, advises Ian Kerner, sex therapist and author. The squeezing technique can increase your minutes in bed by squeezing blood from the penis and reducing sexual tension.

5. Ladies first

Most women need clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm, so get started and help her find her own bliss. Knowing that she enjoyed an orgasm may help relieve the pressure you feel to last longer in bed.

6. Safety first

We recommend them for safe sex anyway, but they’re even better if you struggle with premature ejaculation. Condoms can help you last longer because they have a mild anesthetic effect. Most major condom manufacturers make extra thick rubbers that do this even better.

(Images: Freepik)

Read the article on the mobile website

Not inside