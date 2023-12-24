On Christmas Eve, the MTR local line runs all night in Lan Kwai Fong, Tsim Sha Tsui East and other road closures – RTHK

2023-12-24 HKT 09:51

    All MTR local railway lines will operate overnight. (Hong Kong and Taiwan pictures)

Tonight, Christmas Eve, many public transport services will extend their service hours.

Among them, the MTR and all local railway lines will run all night, excluding the Airport Express, Disneyland Line and East Rail Line to and from Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau stations. In addition, seven light rail lines, including 505, 507, 610, 614P, 615P, 706 and 751, also provide services throughout the night.

Many bus routes in Kowloon and the New Territories, including 20 Kowloon Bus and two Citybus routes, will strengthen their services or extend their service hours. There are 7 and 1 green minibus routes in Kowloon and the New Territories respectively with extended service hours.

The tram service will be extended to 1:15 a.m. and services will be enhanced in response to passenger demand. The Star Ferry service between Central and Tsim Sha Tsui will be extended to 1 am.

In addition, road closures and diversion measures will be implemented in many districts this afternoon.

Among them, Lan Kwai Fong on Hong Kong Island and D’Aguilar Street between Wyndham Street and Wellington Street will be closed from 2 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. In the Tsim Sha Tsui area, road closures and diversions will also be implemented in phases from 6 p.m., involving road sections including Salisbury Road, Mody Road, Chatham Road and Nathan Road.

