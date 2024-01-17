On CNBC, Leila Benali highlights Morocco’s strategy

#CNBC #Leila #Benali #highlights #Moroccos #strategy

The Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali highlighted, in an interview with the American news channel CNBC, Morocco’s strategy for sustainable development, as well as the priority given by the Kingdom to pressing issues linked to the environment and climate.

In this interview with the prestigious American media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos (January 15-19), Ms. Benali indicated that the national sustainable development strategy is now aligned with the recommendations of the new development model thanks to a more participatory approach that responds to the needs and aspirations of citizens.

Referring to Morocco’s interest in global issues related to the environment and climate, the minister recalled the role played by the Kingdom as president of the 6th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA6) under the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Asked about the main questions on the agenda of the 54th annual meeting of the Davos Forum, the Moroccan official mentioned in particular the energy transition plans and the interest aroused by the investments undertaken by the Kingdom in the field of green hydrogen and ammonia.

In this context, she noted that middle-income countries, including Morocco, bear the burden of the energy transition in the world, and must at the same time work on their sustainable development programs, emphasizing to this effect the role “important” of the multilateral system to succeed in this challenge.

In this regard, the minister insisted on the need to mobilize “new means” to face the challenges linked to climate change and sustainable development, while highlighting the importance of this World Forum in the collective effort aimed at find solutions to environmental issues.

In the same vein, Ms. Benali called for an integrated definition of sustainability, taking into account the specificities of each area.

For her, sustainability is not limited to the “Green” dimension but also involves banning child labor and ensuring respect for human rights. In this regard, she recalled the election last week of Morocco to the presidency of the UN Human Rights Council for the year 2024.

Bringing together political and economic leaders from around the world in Switzerland, this year’s Davos Forum is under the theme: “Restoring confidence” in a world marked by a multitude of crises and conflicts.

