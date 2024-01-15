On crutches, without fingers and teeth: seriously wounded Russian soldiers are returned to the front in a special unit

#crutches #fingers #teeth #wounded #Russian #soldiers #returned #front #special #unit

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Defense of Russia proposed to change the procedure of medical examination of persons who are obliged to perform military service.

The proposed changes aimed to exclude from the criteria diseases and conditions that have a significant impact on the ability to perform military service.

A trend is taking hold in the Russian military where people, even seriously wounded, are recognized as fit for service.

Such units, also called “recovery units”, are sent back to the front as soon as possible, very often as shock units.

