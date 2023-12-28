On December 28, Galileo Galilei accidentally discovered the planet Neptune

#December #Galileo #Galilei #accidentally #discovered #planet #Neptune

INDOZONE.ID – Galileo Galilei, an Italian scientist who lived from 1564 to 1642, is known as the father of modern astronomy. He is also credited as the inventor of the world’s first thermometer that worked, although it was not very accurate.

Galileo is known as a pioneer in the use of experimental scientific methods. Apart from that, it turns out that Galileo also accidentally discovered a very surprising new planet.

Galileo Galilei had successfully observed Neptune on December 28, 1612 and January 27, 1613. However, on both occasions, Galileo mistook the Neptune he saw for a star.

In history it is recorded that he believed that what he saw was only a blue star, so he did not get recognition for his discovery of the planet Neptune.

Also Read: Get to know Renewable Energy, Supporting Environmentally Friendly Future Technology

Galileo Galilei. (Wikimedia Commons)

Galileo’s notes, based on observations he made, show that the positions of nearby stars are not in modern catalog records.

This became the basis for Physicist David Jamieson from the University of Melbourne to declare the discovery of a new planet by Galileo,

“It has been known for the last few decades that this unknown star is actually the planet Neptune,” said David Jamieson as quoted by Space.com, Thursday (28/12/2023).

“Computer simulations demonstrated the accuracy of his observations, revealing that Neptune should look like a faint star, almost exactly at the location where Galileo observed it,” he continued.

Based on Jamieson’s notes in an article published in Australian Physics, showed that he saw Neptune moving as it approached a star during his observations on January 28, 1613. However, Galileo did not follow up on the results of his observations.

Also read: Take a peek at Mark Zuckerberg’s elite futuristic bunker in Hawaii, make preparations for the end of the world

“If Galileo had used his observations to suggest the discovery of a new planet, it would have been the first discovery of a new planet by mankind since ancient times, and this would have never happened before in recorded history,” Jamieson said on the University World News page. .

Planet Neptune. (NASA)