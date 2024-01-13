On fire! Jermaine Palacios once again has a great night with the bat and look at his impressive average (+ numbers)

#fire #Jermaine #Palacios #great #night #bat #impressive #average #numbers

The Cardinals of Lara ninth returned to the path of victory again, after defeating the Tigres de Aragua this Friday with a final score of 9-6, being led mainly by the fiery Jermaine Palacios.

Although the twilight offense was very good in general, what the shortstop did was out of character and continues to expand his lead in batting in this “all against all”.

After striking out in his first at-bat, the right-hander made the adjustment quickly and his production began in the fourth, with a two-run RBI single, which at the time put the Cardinals up 3-1.

In his next plate appearance, Jermaine completed his franchise’s rally with a double to wide left., bringing two more, for the Larense cause. Later, she hit a new single in her fourth at-bat, adding another positive plate appearance.

His important performance against the cats was so influential that in his last shift he was intentionally given a walk. This slugger’s final line on Friday was 4-3, with a double, four RBIs, a walk and a strikeout.

These three new hits helped Palacios raise his average to .536being the current batting leader in the “all against all”, because he is the only player who has an average above .500.