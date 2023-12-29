On Instagram | David Alaba speaks out after tearing his cruciate ligament

Almost two weeks ago, ÖFB team captain David Alaba tore his cruciate ligament without any outside influence in Real Madrid’s match against Villarreal. The 31-year-old was operated on immediately – the whole of Austrian football hopes that the central defender will be fit again by the European Championships in the summer. Is that possible? The experts don’t agree on this.

Either way: Alaba spoke out via Instagram and talked about some of the challenges he had to overcome in his career. “But this is one of the hardest ones so far.” But – and that sounds like a promise: “I will not only accept this challenge, I will face it and climb to the top of the mountain.”

Alaba also thanks for the support he has received. The list of “likers” is as long as it is famous: Vinicius Junior, Manuel Neuer, Dani Carvahal, Ivan Perisic, Roberto Carlos… But the ÖFB colleagues around Florian Grillitsch, Michael Gregoritsch and Junior Adamu also expressed their support for him …

