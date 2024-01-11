On loan from Benfica, Martim Neto took Gil Vicente by bike to the Cup quarters

#loan #Benfica #Martim #Neto #Gil #Vicente #bike #Cup #quarters

The 20-year-old player, trained and loaned by Benfica, scored the Roosters’ last goal against Amarante

Martim Neto was one of the figures in the meeting between Gil Vicente and Amarante, which ended in victory (3-1) and the Gilistas’ passage to the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup, by scoring the last goal of the match, the one that would come to rest the hearts of the home fans. And it wasn’t just any goal. The young midfielder, on loan from Benfica, ended the match with a bicycle kick.

The team from the top tier of Portuguese football struggled to reach the next stage. The scare only ended in the final minutes, with two quick goals.

«These are those moments of inspiration that a football player sometimes has. At that moment in the game, when Zé Carlos crossed the ball to me, I thought the best option was to do a bicycle. It’s not something I train every day, but luckily it came out well and helped the team, which is ultimately the most important thing,” says Martim Neto, speaking to A BOLA.

Gil Vicente scored early in Wednesday’s match, after three minutes, but Amarante equalized ten minutes before the final whistle, until the substitutions made by Vítor Campelos had an effect, when he added Rúben Fernandes and Martim Neto, authors of the two last goals on the field.

Martim Neto spent just over 20 minutes on the field and brought some irreverence to the Barcelos club, something that Campelos has asked of his players, in addition to concentration on decisive plays.

Born in Viana do Castelo, Martim Neto did almost all of his training (since 2015) at Benfica, after a short spell at CB Póvoa Lanhoso. In order to evolve and gain more experience in the main championships, he is on loan to Gil Vicente. He has a contract with Benfica until 2028.

In the 2021/22 season, he played a few minutes in the 34th and final round for Benfica’s main team, then led by Nelsón Veríssimo, after having played 16 games in the B team. This season, with the roosters, Neto has already played 18 games .