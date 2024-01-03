On New Year’s Eve in Russia – mass arrests, an “operation” is announced

#Years #Eve #Russia #mass #arrests #operation #announced

www.DELFI.lt

2024 m. sausage 3 d. 14:34

aA

Mass arrests of migrants on the night of January 1 in St. Petersburg are part of an operation by which the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is trying to supplement the country’s forces in Ukraine with “volunteers”, Novaya Gazeta. Evropa” said a source from the Counter-Extremism Center “E”, which belongs to the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in St. Petersburg.

According to The Moscow Times, according to a source, in August 2023, a meeting was held at the board in which representatives of the Federal Security Service of the Ministry of Defense of Russia participated. At the time, the head of the board reportedly announced that “St. Petersburg received an order to collect seven thousand volunteers.” Then the security officials allegedly decided that the expatriates should be taken first.

However, the police did not start visiting the apartments where the newcomers stayed, because that would have frightened many emigrants – they could hastily return to their homeland or “start hiding”. For this reason, the decision was made to conduct a raid on New Year’s Eve.

“Our operation was called Azamat. I don’t know if that’s the official name or not, but that’s what our people used. In the Caucasus, this word means “hot guy”, “brave guy”, explained the source. According to him, the name very well describes the essence of the entire operation – it is not a fight against illegal migration, but a search for “brave young men” to serve in the army.

Emigrants were detained on New Year’s night in places where people gather, but most of the men were taken in the building complex “Gostonyj dom” and near the metro station “Admiratelskaya”. One group was put into an official car while still wearing the costumes of Santa Claus and Snow White, notes the source of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to “Fontanka”, more than 3 thousand were delivered to the police stations located in the center of St. Petersburg. migrants. According to Novaya Gazeta’s source, the truth is that there were significantly more of them.

A well-informed visitor from Uzbekistan told reporters that the military started visiting detainees in detention centers and “strongly recommended that they sign up as volunteers for the army.” Those who doubted were threatened with having their families deported from Russia.

Finally, at least 1.5 thousand detained emigrants signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense, a source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified.

“The head stated last night that our experience in Moscow is favorably evaluated and presented as an example for other regions to follow. This means that it is very possible that such “emigrant raids” will now be repeated during all holidays”, stated the interviewer.

Ukraine announced on Wednesday that from February 24, 2022, a total of until January 3, 2024 The Russian army has already lost about 361,500 soldiers in Ukraine.