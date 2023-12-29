On Saturday, 9 km of the A0 Sud, Bucharest’s ring highway, between DN5 and DN6, will be opened

#Saturday #Sud #Bucharests #ring #highway #DN5 #DN6 #opened

The general director of the Motorway Company (CNAIR), Cristian Pistol, announced that on Saturday, at 12.00, traffic will be opened on approximately 9 km of the A0 South, between DN5 and DN6. According to the Secretary of State from the Ministry of Transport, Irinel Ionel Scrioşteanu, this means that 96 km of highway and expressway have been completed this year.

“Tomorrow at 12:00, approximately 9 km of the A0 South, between DN5 (1 Decembrie / Jilava) and DN6 (Cornetu/ Bragadiru) will be opened to traffic. The works for the construction of lot 1 (16.9 km) have reached a physical stage of 81% and those on lot 2 (16.3 km) have a physical stage of 98%”, Cristian Pistol announced on Friday, quoted by News.ro.

The general director of CNAIR states that, in the first part of next year, the two lots (33.23 km) must be completely completed by the Turkish constructor, so that the 33.23 km between Glina and Bragadiru can be circulated.

“On lot 3, between Bragadiru and Joita (17.96 km), the works have reached a stage of only 56%. In order to complete the works in the summer of next year, the Greek builder must find the necessary resources and mobilize much better. Completion of the 3 lots of the southern semi-ring of the A0 will make it possible to travel on the highway, between the A1 and the A2, for 51.19 km,” Pistol said.

According to him, the value of the contracts for the construction of A0 South, financed from Non-Reimbursable European Funds (POIM/PT) is 2.46 billion lei (without VAT).

For his part, the Secretary of State from the Ministry of Transport Irinel Ionel Scrioşteanu announces that, with the opening of traffic on Lot 2 South, between Cornetu-Bragadiru and Jilava-1 Decembrie, a total of 96 km of highway and express road will be completed in This year.

“This highway lot has a length of 16.3 km and the section between DN5 (Jilava-1 Decembrie) and DN6 (Bragadiru-Cornetu) will be open to traffic, which will thus allow road traffic between these areas at highway level, without to transit the current Belt of the Capital. For this lot, we opened the works in August 2020, together with the Minister of Transport at the time, Lucian Bode, and we promised that in 3 years we will have the first completed sections of the Bucharest Motorway A0”, Scrioşteanu said.

According to him, the builder continues the works to open traffic up to the intersection with DN4 Olteniţei Highway, respectively for approximately another 7 km related to Lot 1 South, as soon as possible, but also up to the road junction between A0 and Autostrada Soarele A2.

“Regarding the road crossing over the highway from Berceni, on whose construction site I was also last night, it will be open to traffic in 2 weeks, so that the works at the level of the highway and under the passage can be completed. Lot 2 South of the Bucharest Motorway A0 has a length of 16.3 km and crosses the town of Bragadiru, the town of Măgurele and the communes of Jilava and Vidra (Ilfov)”, the state secretary from the Ministry of Transport also transmitted.