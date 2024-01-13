On Saturday morning, snow and ice in Latvia make driving difficult, drivers should be careful

#Saturday #morning #snow #ice #Latvia #driving #difficult #drivers #careful

Difficult driving conditions on the country’s main highways are:

Tallinn highway (A1) along the entire stretch;

Vidzeme highway (A2) in the entire section;

Valmiera highway (A3) in the entire section;

Riga Ring Road (Baltezers-Saulkalne) (A4) in the entire section;

Riga Ring Road (Salaspils-Babīte) (A5) in the entire section;

Daugavpils highway (A6) along the entire section;

Bauska highway (A7) in the entire section;

Jelgava highway (A8) in the entire section;

Liepāja highway (A9) in its entire section;

Ventspils highway (A10) from Riga to Strazde and from Usma to Ventspils;

Liepāja–Lithuanian border (Rucava) (A11) in the entire section;

Rēzekne highway (A12) in the entire section;

Russian border (Grebneva)–Rēzekne–Daugavpils–Lithuanian border (Medumi) (A13) in the entire section;

Daugavpils bypass (A14) in the entire section;

Rēzekne bypass road (A15) in its entire section;

Tīnūži–Koknese (P80) in the entire section.

Driving on regional roads is difficult throughout Latvia.

Drivers must be especially careful when choosing a speed appropriate to the condition of the road surface and keeping a safe distance from the vehicles in front. We remind you that a layer of snow and icing can form repeatedly, even after carrying out maintenance work.

We invite you to inform VSIA Latvian National Roads about difficult driving conditions or other observations related to traffic and road conditions by calling the 24-hour free information phone 80005555, as well as on the company’s accounts on social networks Twitter and Facebook.