On Saturday morning, snow and ice in Latvia make driving difficult, drivers should be careful

#Saturday #morning #snow #ice #Latvia #driving #difficult #drivers #careful

Difficult driving conditions on the country’s main highways are:

  • Tallinn highway (A1) along the entire stretch;
  • Vidzeme highway (A2) in the entire section;
  • Valmiera highway (A3) in the entire section;
  • Riga Ring Road (Baltezers-Saulkalne) (A4) in the entire section;
  • Riga Ring Road (Salaspils-Babīte) (A5) in the entire section;
  • Daugavpils highway (A6) along the entire section;
  • Bauska highway (A7) in the entire section;
  • Jelgava highway (A8) in the entire section;
  • Liepāja highway (A9) in its entire section;
  • Ventspils highway (A10) from Riga to Strazde and from Usma to Ventspils;
  • Liepāja–Lithuanian border (Rucava) (A11) in the entire section;
  • Rēzekne highway (A12) in the entire section;
  • Russian border (Grebneva)–Rēzekne–Daugavpils–Lithuanian border (Medumi) (A13) in the entire section;
  • Daugavpils bypass (A14) in the entire section;
  • Rēzekne bypass road (A15) in its entire section;
  • Tīnūži–Koknese (P80) in the entire section.

Driving on regional roads is difficult throughout Latvia.

Drivers must be especially careful when choosing a speed appropriate to the condition of the road surface and keeping a safe distance from the vehicles in front. We remind you that a layer of snow and icing can form repeatedly, even after carrying out maintenance work.

We invite you to inform VSIA Latvian National Roads about difficult driving conditions or other observations related to traffic and road conditions by calling the 24-hour free information phone 80005555, as well as on the company’s accounts on social networks Twitter and Facebook.

Also Read:  China's exports and imports fall

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FOREIGN TRADE – Madagascar strengthens its eligibility within AGOA
FOREIGN TRADE – Madagascar strengthens its eligibility within AGOA
Posted on
On Saturday morning, snow and ice in Latvia make driving difficult, drivers should be careful
On Saturday morning, snow and ice in Latvia make driving difficult, drivers should be careful
Posted on
NOS closes search for Oog-stem earlier, last chance this weekend | Media
NOS closes search for Oog-stem earlier, last chance this weekend | Media
Posted on
Valmieri will start the Estonian tour with a match in Tallinn – Floorball – Sportacentrs.com
Valmieri will start the Estonian tour with a match in Tallinn – Floorball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News