On Sunday, hundreds of thousands demonstrated again in German cities against the AfD

At least a hundred thousand people took to the streets of German cities again on Sunday to protest against the right-wing parliamentary party Alternative for Germany (AfD) and its anti-foreign, anti-Semitic position.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) wrote in its constantly updated report that, according to the police, at least 60,000 people had gathered in Berlin’s government quarter, but there could be as many as 100,000. The size of the crowd is clearly shown by the fact that the authorities kept expanding the area designated for the demonstration.

A total of more than 100,000 people also demonstrated against the AfD in North Rhine-Westphalia over the weekend. In Cologne, Dortmund, Bonn, Recklinghausen, Bochum and other cities, thousands, often tens of thousands, took to the streets together. In Munich, the police reported at least 80,000 demonstrators, while the organizers reported 250,000.

The event in Munich had to be interrupted due to a much larger crowd than expected.

According to the police, the safety of the participants could not be guaranteed due to the large number of people present. The organizers originally expected 25,000 participants. In the city of Saarbrücken, almost 12,000 people marched “against fascism, populism and the extreme right”. In Bremen, the protesting crowd was estimated at 35-40 thousand. A similar movement was also announced for Sunday in the cities of Cottbus, Dresden and Chemnitz.

According to the FAZ report, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on all democrats in Germany to form an alliance for democracy. According to Steinmeier, it is encouraging that hundreds of thousands took to the streets against right-wing extremism over the weekend. “The protesters are defending our republic and our constitution against its enemies. They will protect our humanity,” the president said in his video speech. Chancellor Olaf Scholz also supported the demonstrations that have been going on for days. “Right-wing extremists are attacking our democracy,” he said earlier.

The wave of protests was triggered by media reports that a far-right meeting was held in Germany last November, attended by representatives of the AfD, and where the deportation of millions of immigrants was discussed. At the meeting held in Potsdam, politicians belonging to the AfD and the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) talked about remigration.

By the way, the AfD is currently the second most popular party in Germany, we wrote about their rise in detail here. And why it would be a huge risk to ban the party, both from a legal and political point of view, we presented in detail in this article.