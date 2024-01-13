On Sunday, the new Danish king, Frigyes X, ascends the throne

#Sunday #Danish #king #Frigyes #ascends #throne

II will officially abdicate on Sunday. Danish Queen Margit, and then her older son will take her place, who will become King of Denmark under the name Frigyes X, reports MTI. The 83-year-old King II, who has been ruling for 52 years. Margit announced her resignation in her New Year’s televised address and that 55-year-old Crown Prince Frigyes will succeed her on the throne. II. In our article about Margit, we wrote in detail about the queen’s life journey.

II. Queen Margrethe of Denmark delivered her New Year’s speech and announced her resignation. Photo: Keld Navntoft

The highly popular Frigyes was not strictly speaking a rebel, but in his childhood and as a young man he was oppressed by the media attention directed at him and the knowledge that he would become the king, recalled Gitte Redder, an expert on the Danish royal family, adding that the prince was only twenty became confident in his middle years. The adolescent Frigyes resented his parents, as he felt that they had neglected him in fulfilling their duties as rulers. He sought solace in fast cars and a fast-paced lifestyle and was considered a spoiled party prince in the early 1990s. However, in 1995, after receiving his degree at Aarhus University, the image of him began to change. During his university years, he also studied at Harvard in America under the pseudonym Frederik Henriksen.

In addition to Danish, the prince, who speaks English, French and German, also served in the Danish navy, where he was nicknamed Pingo (Penguin) as a member of the diving unit, and completed his training with excellent results. In 2000, he participated in a four-month, 3,500-kilometer skiing expedition in Greenland. Its popularity has grown, especially after it launched the annual community event that has since become a tradition, the Royal Run, in 2018.

He met his wife, Australian lawyer Mary Donaldson, in a bar in Sydney during the 2000 Olympic Games. The modern-minded couple, who are interested in the arts and sports, try to raise their four children in as ordinary conditions as possible, they mostly attend public schools. In recent years, since the queen turned eighty, Crown Prince Frigyes and his wife have taken on more and more royal duties from her.

II. Margaret, Denmark’s popular monarch, who abdicates on Sunday, has a lasting legacy as an artist and a modernizer of the monarchy. The chain-smoking queen reigns the longest in Europe. He ascended the throne of Denmark exactly 52 years ago, on January 14, 1972, his father, IX. After Frederick’s death. The Queen was educated at Cambridge and the Sorbonne in Paris and is fluent in English, French, German and Swedish. He has illustrated several books, including the 2002 Danish edition of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. His paintings can be seen in museums and galleries in Denmark and abroad. Today, the Danish royal family is one of the most popular in the world and enjoys the support of 80 percent of Danes.