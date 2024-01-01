On the first day of the year, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 9 Russian drones and a missile

According to their message on the Telegram social network, the Russians on the first day of this year at around 2 p.m. launched 10 drones and one guided air missile Ch-59 into Ukraine.

The missile and nine drones were destroyed.

Ukraine’s air force announced earlier Monday that it had destroyed a record 87 Russian drones on New Year’s Eve.

