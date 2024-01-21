On the hour, Carvajal makes it 3-2 and Real Madrid beats Almería

#hour #Carvajal #Real #Madrid #beats #Almería

Real Madrid momentarily regains first place in LaLiga and clears up any doubt after its recent elimination from the Copa del Rey. With suspense and controversy, they beat Almería, which is in last place in the table and will seek to improve in the second half of the season.

Madrid returned to focus on the League after winning the Spanish Super Cup and being eliminated from the Copa del Rey. They will have three weeks to focus on the League title before returning to the Champions League. Almería came into the game with good feelings after their draw with Girona. The visitor had shown their best game against the strongest teams in the competition, and against Merengue they did not disappoint in a match that during the first 45 minutes, they dominated at will, without allowing any shots by Ancelotti’s men.

About the first minute of play, just beginning the match, a serious error by Nacho in the release of the ball. Arribas steals and Almería does it beautifully, great pass from Robertone to Ramazani and defines Almería’s 7 down, Kepa couldn’t do it long ago despite reaching out to touch it.

Nacho portrayed again, a soft clearance from the Madrid centre-back, who leaves it dead to Edgar but then he has to put it where he puts it, in the cradle of the spiders of Kepa’s goal, who this time could not do anything to avoid the goal rival.

After a long review in the VAR for a handball, where a previous foul by Antonio Rudiger is seen, the referee points to the penalty spot and Bellingham hits the center but the ball ends up in the net.

Immediately after a controversy where Almería’s third goal was annulled, Vinicius took advantage of a cross to struggle with his mark and with his shoulder he ended up putting equality in the match.

And when it seemed that everything was ending in a draw, Dani Carvajal was in charge of consolidating the comeback of the merengue team, 10 minutes into added time, the full-back recovered and went on the counterattack, Brahim’s cross, Bellingham’s touch at the far post and Carvajal himself pushed it into the back of the net.

The controversy was marked by the referee in charge of the VAR, Hernández Maeso, who punished Almería with a penalty after consulting with the VOR room for a handball by Kaiky, although the Andalusian club protested previous fouls by Rüdiger and Joselu. Minutes later, the referee disallowed a goal by Arribas due to a previous foul by Lopy on Bellingham. In addition, Hernández Maeso validated a goal by Vinicius after reviewing it on the screen, after a struggle.

