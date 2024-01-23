on the one hand flowers, on the other calming an adolescent’

#hand #flowers #calming #adolescent

In The Zone of Interest, nominated for five Oscars this week, Sandra Hüller plays ‘the queen of Auschwitz’ Hedwig Höss. Earlier this month, Het Parool spoke exclusively to the German actress about her phenomenal role.

Jan Pieter EkkerJanuary 23, 2024, 5:52 PM

German actress Sandra Hüller is hot. Last spring she was the big star of the Cannes Film Festival with her leading roles in Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall and the Grand Prix-winning The Zone of Interest. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Anatomy of a Fall in the Best Actress category. The Zone of Interest, by director Jonathan Glazer, has also been nominated five times, in both the Best Film and Best International Film categories.

Your role in Anatomy of a Fall was written especially for you by director Justine Triet, the role in The Zone of Interest is based on Hedwig Höss, the spoiled wife of Rudolf Höss, camp commander of Auschwitz. Does that make a difference?



“I do not think so. Not really. Sometimes, when you play someone who is still alive, or who you admire in some way, or who you need to rehabilitate in some way, you have to adjust your image of that person. Normally this involves a lot of research and responsibility, but that does not apply to this role.”

Why not?



“I initially didn’t want to play Hedwig Höss at all. And Jonathan often says that he didn’t want to direct this film. We found each other in that.”

Hedwig Höss was certainly not an average housewife. What have you done to prepare?



“Two things were important. Jonathan sent me recordings of Hedwig speaking at one of the Nazi trials after Rudolf Höss had already been hanged. Her voice was very childlike, very high-pitched, and she spoke with an accent that did not match her hometown. I thought it would be too distracting if I spoke as best as possible as Hedwig. And it would feel like a tribute. I didn’t want that; then it would become a labor of love.”

“And I wanted to hear from Jonathan if Hedwig knew what was happening in the camp. There are testimonials about that. She knew what was going on. She was there and she saw everything. I knew she had chosen not to see. Working with my body was my way of getting into this character, because there wasn’t much of a soul and I refused to give her anything of myself.”

As a mother, Hedwig is friendly and a lover of gardening.



“This kind of discomfort is exactly what Jonathan wanted to cause. He wants people to be able to identify with Rudolf and Hedwig in a strange way. Not by making them human or by giving them all kinds of feelings and drama, but by watching them live their lives, be with their children, love the garden. Hedwig is human. Her family started something new there. It was a new house. It was a new garden. They had a dream. She and Rudolf alone made the decision to put themselves first. They decided they were better than other people. That they deserved better and that the others should die. It is a human choice and that is what makes it so dangerous.”

“What connects us to them? I think that’s what interests Jonathan. That time is all too often fetishized. It is often pretended that it was an eternity ago and that that period is separate from us and our time. Why do we do that? Why do we provide everything with a layer of patina? It’s only been eighty years. That’s not very long.”

Sandra Höller at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills in early January. Image Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

When you received the European Film Award in Berlin last December for your role in Anatomy of a Fall, you said that acting is constantly influenced by things around you. What were some of the things that shaped this role?



“Come on! We were in Auschwitz and fascism was rising all over the world, so that was a constant topic. I saw people in Poland wearing T-shirts with swastikas. There are fascists who go to the supermarket as if World War II never happened. As if they are proud of it. It is part of their DNA, of their identity.

“We couldn’t look away from the political situation in Poland. The country also helped and gave money to the film, but I think it is not easy to maintain Auschwitz as a memorial. There are many forces in Poland that do not want to keep the museum, because it has been there long enough or because it costs too much money. But I think this kind of research and work is extremely important to prevent it from happening again.”

Your name is making the rounds in Hollywood now. Does that mean anything to you?



She is silent for a moment. “I’m trying to find the right answer, because it’s a really strange time. It is unimaginable: to be seen in such special films at the same time. Of course I am grateful. I love both films very much. Sometimes you just do your thing and it’s okay, but these two films are really important to me. And the fact that people want to see them is really great. The most important thing is that people go to the cinema. I don’t know if it helps, this Oscars thing. People say yes, we are going to experience it.”

Is it important for your career?



“You heard a similar buzz around Toni Erdmann. That was fun, but nothing happened. I don’t think it’s important.”

“It’s great, but there’s nothing sensible to say about it. It goes step by step: you play a role, then you get praise and flowers and you have to think about what you want to say and share with people at that special moment. And then your child comes home from school upset and throws her school bag in a corner and you have to calm her down. All those things are happening at the same time and you have to deal with them all at the same time. It’s crazy.”

The Zone of Interest will be shown four times at the International Film Festival Rotterdam from Sunday and will be shown in film houses from February 1. Sandra Hüller will be in Rotterdam on Sunday evening for a talk (sold out).

Sandra Hueller

April 30, 1978, Suhl (Germany)

Sandra Hüller was born in 1978 in the eastern German city of Suhl. After graduating from the famous Ernst Busch Hochschule für Schauspielkunst in Berlin, she was associated with Theater Basel for six years. Since 2018 she has been a member of the theater company Schauspielhaus Bochum, where Dutch director Johan Simons is in charge.

In 2006 she made her feature film debut in the psychological drama Requiem by Hans-Christian Schmid. At the Berlinale she was awarded the Silver Bear as best actress. Filmmaker Nanouk Leopold then asked her to play the leading role in her first international feature film Brownian Movement (2010). That film is about a married doctor who rents an apartment to express her sexual fantasies.

Hüller’s international breakthrough came in 2016 with Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann, about a jocular father who wants to strengthen ties with his career daughter. The German comedy received five European Film Awards, including best actress.

In Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomie d’une chute, 2023) by French director Justine Triet, Hüller plays a successful German writer who is suspected of the murder of her troubled husband.

