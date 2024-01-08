On the rise: Corona variant JN.1 could trigger unusual symptoms

#rise #Corona #variant #JN.1 #trigger #unusual #symptoms

The coronavirus continues to mutate – and could have entered “a new era,” experts warn. (symbol image)

Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

According to some researchers, the corona variant JN.1 is well on its way to becoming established worldwide. The “Pirola” offspring is under observation – and could cause anxiety or sleep problems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Corona variant JN.1 has quickly become the dominant virus variant in the USA.

JN.1 comes from the BA.2.86 variant called “Pirola” and could be particularly good at tricking the immune system.

There are now reports from Great Britain that the subvariant could trigger unusual symptoms.

The good news: So far there are no signs that JN.1 leads to more severe disease progression.

The coronavirus took a new mutation step last fall. The JN.1 variant is a descendant of the “Pirola” variant BA.2.86. In the USA, the latest sub-variant has quickly become the dominant type and, according to the CDC, already accounts for 62 percent of all cases. According to the US authorities, the latest variant is also expected to dominate the infection process worldwide.

JN.1 differs from the original “Pirola” variant in only one point: an additional mutation in the so-called spike protein. The discoverer of JN.1, infectiologist Thomas Russo from the University of Buffalo in the US state of New York, is concerned about this: the new type of virus is particularly “sneaky” and could outsmart the immune system even better, the researcher warned in November.

The good news: There are currently no signs that JN.1 causes more serious illnesses. Thomas Russo also shares this view. However, there are now reports from Great Britain about possibly unusual symptoms that could be triggered by the new variant.

Does JN.1 cause other symptoms?

In a survey of patients recently infected with the coronavirus in England and Scotland, around 10.5 percent of those surveyed cited anxiety and sleep problems as symptoms. These survey results were announced by the British Office for National Statistics.

At the same time, those responsible put things into perspective: It has not been proven that the symptoms are necessarily related to the corona infection, quotes the “Frankfurter Rundschau”. Other reports suggest that JN.1 may cause increased intestinal infections.

Pirola alone can increasingly lead to rather atypical symptoms such as diarrhea, eye inflammation and skin rash or itchy fingers.

In December, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared JN.1 to be its own variant that needed to be monitored (variant of interest). Before that, JN.1 was combined with the Pirola variant.

JN.1 could establish new line of variants

Even if the new variant is not more dangerous based on current knowledge, some researchers assume that JN.1 will determine the future of the coronavirus.

Ryan Gregory, biology professor at the University of Guelph in Canada, told Fortune magazine, for example, that with JN.1 the virus had ushered in “a new era”. The variant is “well on the way to becoming the line from which most variants will descend in the foreseeable future.”

Maria Van Kerkhove, epidemiologist and WHO expert on the coronavirus, agrees – but not without reservations. “The next sublines could be derived from JN.1,” she tells Fortune. “But we could also see something completely different. We could see something like an omicron again.”

This is the current corona vaccination recommendation

The BAG and the Federal Commission on Vaccination Questions (Ekif) recommend Covid-19 vaccination in autumn/winter particularly vulnerable people . The costs for this are covered by the compulsory health insurance.

. The costs for this are covered by the compulsory health insurance. People at particular risk include: people aged 65 and over, people aged 16 and over with a chronic illness, people aged 16 and over with trisomy 21. Pregnant women can receive a vaccination after individual assessment.

No Covid-19 vaccination is recommended for any other people. However, vaccination is possible upon request against payment possible.

possible. The ideal one time for the Covid-19 vaccination is between mid-October and mid-December, but at least six months after the last vaccination or infection.

for the Covid-19 vaccination is between mid-October and mid-December, but at least six months after the last vaccination or infection. Vaccination with an mRNA vaccine adapted to the current virus variant XBB.1.5 or the protein vaccine from Novavax is recommended. Only one spade is necessary.

Corona leaks: “Has the entire Federal Council failed?”

There have been numerous leaks in the context of the Federal Council’s Covid-19 business. This is shown by an analysis of the parliamentary supervision. “No one from the entire Federal Council has managed to stop anything about the indiscretions,” said SVP National Councilor Thomas de Courten to the media.

17.11.2023