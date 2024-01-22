#trail #extreme #magnetic #fields

On the trail of extreme magnetic fields

Editorial / idw / Press release from the University of Jena

astronews.com

22 January 2024

As part of a new Polish-German cooperation project, researchers from Jena and Warsaw want to discover the secrets of the extremely strong magnetic fields of neutron stars. While the team in Warsaw contributes its expertise in the field of pulsars, the team in Jena is well versed in the simulation of neutron stars.

The so-called “Sausage instability” of the magnetic field in a neutron star.

Bild: W. Cook / University of Jena

The dimensions of a supernova star explosion are difficult to imagine, and even more difficult to grasp is the concept of a neutron star formed after the explosion. When a massive star collapses, the star’s core of about one solar mass can be compressed into a sphere with a radius of only around ten kilometers. In such extreme objects, the magnetic field generated during collapse reaches an intensity more than a hundred million times that of the Earth’s magnetic field and a billion times stronger than that of medical magnetic resonance imaging. Because of these extreme magnetic fields, neutron stars can even be observed as pulsars.

“Although we have been observing and studying neutron stars for 50 years, we still do not fully understand the magnetic field configuration inside the stars,” says Prof. Dr. Sebastiano Bernuzzi from the Friedrich Schiller University Jena. Together with his colleague Prof. Dr. Brynmor Haskell from the University of Warsaw wants to change that. The two researchers are now starting the MERLIN project, which is supported by the German Research Foundation (DFG) and the National Science Center (NCN) is funded as part of the European Union’s Weave Initiative.

In the new research project, the expertise of Haskell’s group in the astrophysics of pulsars will be combined with the expertise of Prof. Bernuzzi’s Jena group in the field of numerical simulation of neutron stars. For example, the aim is to research whether there is an equilibrium configuration for the magnetic field inside a neutron star and how such an equilibrium could be achieved. The electromagnetic waves emitted by neutron stars are already routinely picked up by telescopes in the radio and X-ray range, which makes it possible to measure the mass and radius of the stars.

“We will lay the theoretical foundations for future observations by studying the magnetic field dynamics inside neutron stars and the role of turbulence in their evolution,” says Bernuzzi. Einstein’s general theory of relativity is used to model the development of super-strong magnetic fields and create precise astrophysical models. In the near future, Bernuzzi says, isolated neutron stars will also be able to be observed via gravitational waves. These so-called gravitational wave pulsars will transmit information that is complementary to electromagnetic waves.

The MERLIN project “The Magnetic Field Dynamics in Neutron Stars” will begin in 2024 and is limited to three years. The financial support amounts to around half a million euros.