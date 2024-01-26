On the transparent account of Andrej Danko, penny payments with funny links are multiplying – News

#transparent #account #Andrej #Danko #penny #payments #funny #links #multiplying #News

While someone is sending Andrej Danko a contribution for a one-way trip to Mars, another is sending a contribution to fix a traffic light. “Please return the money if he doesn’t win,” asks one of the funders.

On Friday afternoon, 31,000 euros arrived on the transparent account of ANDREJ DANKO PRESIDENT 2024, with the note transfer of the presidential election 2024 from the Slovak National Party (SNS). However, with other transfers, people are making a fuss about the presidential candidate.

They send penny posts with funny links. We list them as they are on the transparent account. Please note that the following results of folk creativity may contain grammatical, stylistic errors and typos:

• “so that we can continue to have fun with you, Mr. Captain!” I kiss you everywhere, and let whoever is guilty throw a stone!”

• “To repair the traffic light. ps: please return the money if you don’t win the election.”

• “on a one-way trip to Mars”

• “Even as president, would you destroy traffic lights? I will travel to Moscow after the elections. :)”

• “to get drunk together in Mordor at Putler’s with Hranol and Medvedev”

• “For a one-way ticket to Kamchatka”

• “To the captain for plane tickets to Russia to see his darling Vladek.”

• “For the trip to Russia and forgetting the actual times, shame on you”

Transparent accounts of Pellegrini, Korčok and Harabin

Presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini also has a transparent account. Hlas has a deposit of 250,000 euros on it. On Friday afternoon, it was a single deposit.

On Friday afternoon, the current balance on the transparent account IVAN KORCOK 2024 was 220,658.95 euros. Even on Korčok’s transparent account, cent deposits can be noticed, but several of them have since been returned.

JUDr. ŠTEFAN HARABIN has a current account balance of 995.39 euros. A thousand euros went out of it yesterday for the company NOLIS. The note in the payment states that it was the cost of the press conference on January 24 and the payment of refreshments and the rental of premises.

