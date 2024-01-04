On video, the catastrophic attack by the Russian tanks: 100% vehicle loss

#video #catastrophic #attack #Russian #tanks #vehicle #loss

A small Russian mechanized infantry unit attempted an attack somewhere on the Ukrainian front line. They were trying to penetrate a known minefield, where several Russian combat vehicles had previously been lost, but the action was led by a tank equipped with demining equipment, so the breakthrough attempt was not entirely impossible.

The tank leading the column passed through the first minelayer, but failed to penetrate the second one: after a huge explosion, the device became incapacitated, and the operators escaped from the damaged armored car. Then the marching column came under fire: some of the vehicles were killed by an anti-tank missile, others, trying to retreat, turned off the “trodden” road and went into a mine.

The crew and the soldiers in the armored personnel carriers were very lucky: despite the Ukrainian machine gun and missile fire, it seems They were able to retreat, except for 1-2 soldiers who were on the loose.

A video was also made of the incident, viewing of which is not recommended for those under 18 due to its disturbing nature.

The German journalist who published the video, Julian Röpcke, calls the Russian military leaders the “stupidest generals in the world” for sending their armored personnel carriers to known minefields, but it is also worth pointing out: at the head of the marching column was a demining vehicle whose dedicated purpose was to attack such minefields. lead through. Based on the video, it is not clear whether the device malfunctioned or whether the tank was hit by a Ukrainian.

Cover image source: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images. The cover photo illustration, the BMP in the picture, was shot in March 2022.