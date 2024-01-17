On Wednesday morning, the air temperature in Valka dropped to -21.5 degrees. Mostly sunny weather is expected during the day

#Wednesday #morning #air #temperature #Valka #dropped #degrees #sunny #weather #expected #day

Tit at the feeder.

Photo: Evija Trifanova/LETA

On Wednesday at 5 o’clock the air temperature in Latvia ranged from -3.9 degrees in Ainaži to -21.5 degrees in Valka, according to data from meteorological observation stations.

Most read

The Russian armed forces are forming new landing units, similar to those used in the Afghan war. ISW explains what their role will be

THE TEST. Can you remember legendary Latvian films after one shot?

A cocktail

Never-before-heard facts about Queen Elizabeth II revealed: Prince Harry took away the only thing that belonged only to her

Read other posts

In most parts of the country, the temperature is between -9 and -18 degrees, in places on the coast the air has become warmer. It was -19 degrees at the landscape observation station one night, but an hour later, when the wind blew in from the Gulf of Riga, the thermometer rose to -5 degrees. In all regions of the country, the air temperature dropped below -15 degrees at night.

The sky is mostly clear, there is no precipitation. Slow to moderate southerly, southwesterly winds.

OTHERS ARE CURRENTLY READING

The thickness of the snow cover in the observation network of the Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center (LVĜMC) ranges from two to three centimeters in Pāvilost and Saldu to 23 centimeters in Sigulda, 26 centimeters in Alūksne and 28 centimeters in Piedruj, Krāslava county.

It is a mostly clear morning in Riga, the south, south-west wind is blowing three meters per second, the air temperature is -11 degrees in the city center and -16 degrees at the airport. Snow thickness at the observation station in the city center is 14 centimeters; on Tuesday it increased from seven to 15 centimeters.

The maximum air temperature on Tuesday in the LVĜMC observation network was from -6.8 degrees in Ainaži and Rūjiena to -0.2 degrees in Riga.

The highest air temperature in Europe on January 16 was +26 degrees on the southeastern coast of Spain. The lowest air temperature overnight on Wednesday -39 degrees in northern Sweden.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny weather is expected in Latvia, forecasters predict that the sky will become cloudy in the middle of the day in Kurzeme and in the evening in the central part of the country as well.

No significant precipitation is expected. In the western and central regions, the wind will blow snow a little – south, southeast wind gusts of up to 11-16 meters per second are expected.

The air will warm up to -7..-11 degrees, in Kurzeme – up to -4..-7 degrees.

The sun will shine in Riga, the sky will be covered by clouds in the west, no precipitation is expected. The south, south-east wind will increase in gusts up to 13 meters per second and will slightly blow the previously snowed snow. The air temperature will rise to -7..-8 degrees.

The weather in Latvia is determined by a high pressure branch, the atmospheric pressure has risen to 1004-1009 hectopascals at sea level.

Good morning!

Today the sun will shine, but from the middle of the day, starting from the west, the sky will be cloudy. No significant precipitation is expected. Roads will still be slippery in some sections. A moderate to moderately strong S, SE wind will blow, with gusts of 15-17 m/s on the coast. Gt -5…-10°, in places on the coast -3…-6°. pic.twitter.com/KtZzTWhKpM — Meteo.lv (@LVGMC_Meteo) January 17, 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

❕ Under the influence of the wind, the water level in the downstream sections of the rivers flowing into the Gulf of Riga will fluctuate drastically. In the third decade of January, Latvia will become warmer, a longer thaw is expected in the western part. At the end of January, an increase in runoff is expected in the rivers. ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/PUD8CSWeqZ — Meteo.lv (@LVGMC_Meteo) January 16, 2024

The ECMWF had previously forecast that temperatures would be close to or below normal for all weeks of January and February, but the forecast has now changed to the warmer side. The predicted deviation of the average air temperature from the norm for this week, the next week and the week after that. pic.twitter.com/f7pVfYoP56 — Jānis Trallis (@meteozinas) January 16, 2024

Themes