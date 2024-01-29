On which channel to watch Ecuador vs. Brazil LIVE and at what time they play today: schedule and ONLINE transmission through DSports (DIRECTV), ECDF, Ecuador TV, SporTV and Futbol Libre TV by Preolímpico Sub 23 | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

#channel #watch #Ecuador #Brazil #LIVE #time #play #today #schedule #ONLINE #transmission #DSports #DIRECTV #ECDF #Ecuador #SporTV #Futbol #Libre #Preolímpico #FOOTBALLINTERNATIONAL

Ecuador vs. Brazil will face each other today, Monday, January 29, for the fourth date of Group A of the U-23 Olympic Qualifiers. The game will begin at 3:00 pm (Peruvian time), broadcast by the DSports (DIRECTV), ECDF (El Canal del Futbol) and SporTV channels for all Latin American countries. Check out in Depor all the information about this national team clash that promises to be heart-stopping in search of the 3 points. A lot of attention!

The Brazilian team comes into this match after obtaining two victories in its first two games. In their last duel, they beat their counterpart from Colombia 2-0, with goals from Endrick and John Kennedy, two of their main figures. It is worth mentioning that the Palmeiras player, who was already sold to Real Madrid, also scored in the victory against Bolivia.

The ‘Tri’, for its part, comes to this duel after achieving two victories and a draw. He has been very solid and has an efficient attack. In their last game, they beat their counterpart from Bolivia 2-0, with goals from John Mercado and Allen Obando. A duel between two undefeated teams is coming and there is no doubt that it will be exciting from start to finish.

It is important to highlight that the tournament is played by the ten Conmebol teams. They are divided into two groups of five countries and only the first two will advance to a final quadrangular, where the teams that place first and second will obtain their tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

On which channel to watch Ecuador vs. Brazil for the Pre-Olympic?

If you don’t want to miss the match between Ecuador vs. Brazil, you can tune in through DSports (DIRECTV), ECDF (El Canal del Futbol), Ecuador TV and SporTV. Likewise, we recommend not looking for it on Fútbol Libre TV, a pirate signal. Remember that at Depor we will keep you up to date with this match.

What time do Ecuador vs. play? Brazil for the Pre-Olympic?

The confrontation Ecuador vs. Brazil for Group A is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm (Peru, Ecuador and Colombia time). However, it is important to keep in mind that the schedule may vary depending on the country you are in. For example, if you are in Bolivia and Venezuela, the match will start at 4:00 p.m. In Brazil and Argentina, kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

