Once again Hanne Desmet opts for the surprise, this time she takes bronze in the 1,500 meters | More Sports

#Hanne #Desmet #opts #surprise #time #takes #bronze #meters #Sports

Hanne Desmet was there again. A day after her triumph in the 1000m, the best Belgian short track speed skater finished third in the 1500m during the World Cup competitions in Seoul.

Desmet surprised by attacking after barely one lap. The other finalists hesitated. The American women Kristen Santos-Griswold and Corinne Stoddard then chased the early escapee and overtook her, after which South Korea’s Shim Suk Hee took the lead. This put compatriot Gilli Kim in position to win her fourth season victory at this distance. Behind Santos-Griswold, Desmet slid to bronze.

In the standings for the Crystal Globe, an award for the best all-rounders among short track specialists, Desmet now occupies fourth place with 689 points. That ranking is led with 865 points by 19-year-old Kim.

Hanne Desmet had qualified for the final with her hands behind her back. She is completely familiar with the 1500 meters, which requires a lot of content. That is not a requirement for the 500 meters, currently emphatically brother Stijn’s strongest distance. He finished third in the B final.

© AFP

Through the detour of the repechages, Stijn Desmet had reached the quarter-finals of the 500 meters. This also applied to Adriaan Dewagtere and Tineke den Dulk. Because they had not qualified directly on Friday, the three had to skate the distance twice extra early in the empty hall.

The story about Den Dulk and Dewagtere in the quarter-finals was quickly told. Starting in the outdoor track, they were not among the best. Desmet seemed to suffer the same fate, but was awarded third place, so he continued as the fastest. In the semi-finals, Desmet hit the pads with three corners to go, which earned him a place in the B final.

LOOK. For example, Hanne Desmet won gold in the 1000 meters yesterday

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

READ ALSO.

PORTRAIT. Hanne Desmet, from late bloomer to the first bronze Belgian at the Winter Games: “At 15 you didn’t see any top talent in her” (+)

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access