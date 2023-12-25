Once again, the new top-of-the-range Samsung mobile phones have been revealed ahead of time

#topoftherange #Samsung #mobile #phones #revealed #ahead #time

There is only one surprise left for the presentation on January 17.

As is now almost traditional, almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship phones debuting at the beginning of next year, namely the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra devices, was leaked much earlier, at least three weeks before the official presentation scheduled for January 17, 2024. . Once again, he is famous for his reliable sources of information By Roland Quandt come from, who published the details on winfuture.de, accompanied by official images.

Roland Quandt / winfuture.de

As for the exterior, no big changes should be expected there, although following Apple’s example, the S24 Ultra, which already comes with a built-in pen, will be sold with a titanium (including titanium) cover, and a big improvement for this device is that there is now a 200-megapixel unit on the back plays the role of the main camera. In addition, there is 12 GB of memory, 256 or 512 gigabytes of storage, and the current most powerful chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – of course, it is questionable whether this chip will also be under the hood in Europe or whether Samsung’s own developed Exynos processor.

The S24 and S24+ models only get an aluminum frame, but the display in all three cases is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ panel, with a brightness of 2600 nits. The Ultra has a screen diagonal of 6.8 inches, the middle phone is 6.7 inches, while the base model is 6.2 inches. In the case of the latter mobile, the memory is only 8 gigabytes, and here you have to make do with a maximum of 256 gigabytes of storage. The battery for the most powerful device is 5,000 milliampere hours, for the S24+ 4,900 milliampere hours, while the smallest sibling has a 4,000 milliampere hour battery. However, based on the leaked information, no serious progress in terms of charging speed is expected this year either.

However, the really big bang is not expected from the hardware side of the Galaxy S24 family, but on the software front, since based on the leaked information, the presentation will focus on the artificial intelligence available on the phone, and the only real surprise in this area is expected at the official launch scheduled for January 17 at the unveiling, because many specifics about Galaxy AI have not yet come to light.