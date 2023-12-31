Once upon a time there were small wagons

UTILITY CARS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY – Imagining them in today’s traffic, stuck between SUVs and crossovers, is almost endearing. Yet, from the 90s until not long ago, so small on the outside but large on the inside, city-sized but also suitable for long journeys with the whole family, the small cars with bodywork station wagon they had their golden moment, representing a niche choice, of course, but ideal for many motorists looking for a car practicespacious and come on costs purchasing and management contents. Twenty-five years ago, the Opel Corsa Station Wagon made an important contribution to accelerating the spread of this type of car, and since then numerous small family cars have entered the market, with varying success. In our photo gallery we have grouped together ten that deserve to be remember.

>> Browse the cards below and then vote for your favorite <<

