One and a half year old’s hand beaten off|Crime News|Crime Against Children|Manorama news|Manorama Online|Malayalam News|Breaking News

Alappuzha: The arrest of the boy’s mother and male friend was registered in the case of the brutal beating of a one and a half year old boy in Kuthiyam. Mother Deepa and her friend Krishnakumar were arrested. The accused were taken into custody from Alappuzha Arthunkal this morning.

A one-and-a-half-year-old son of Biju and Deepa, a resident of Kuthiyathod, was beaten up on Saturday. The boy, who broke his hand and suffered injuries all over his body, is undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Govt. Medical College Hospital. The child, who is being treated in the Ortho Department of MeMedical College, has fractured left wrist. There are marks on his back, neck and hands from beatings with sticks and burns on his feet.

Biju and Deepa have been separated for 2 months. The police said that she was staying with Deepa Krishnakumar with the child. On Saturday afternoon, Deepa and Krishnakumar took the child to the house where Biju lives. At this time Biju was at his work place in Alappuzha.

Biju’s mother said that it is enough for Biju to come and bring the child. But the neighbors say that the two left the place after leaving the child in front of the house. Biju, who came after work at night, first saw the injuries on the body of the child, Thuravoor Govt. He was admitted to the hospital and according to the doctor’s advice, he was admitted to the Medical College Hospital. The police registered a case and started investigation.

The child’s mother, Deepa, was brought to the place where they lived in Cherthala, Travanviza, and after taking evidence, she was taken to Kuthiyamthod police station and arrested. Krishnakumar, a native of Travancore, is an accused in cases including drug sales and assault.

