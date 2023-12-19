One billion dollars’ worth of cocaine was seized by the police in Sydney

2023. december 19. – 07:46

Sydney police found 722 kilos of cocaine during a raid, the Guardian wrote. The police received a report that four men in black clothes and masks were preparing to commit a kidnapping in the Ryde area of ​​the city. They were in the underground garage of a residential building, they were sitting in a Toyota Yaris, a crowbar and knives were also found in the car.

After identifying the 24-year-old target of the kidnapping, police searched his apartment, where they found $1 billion worth of cocaine in gym bags and closets. The police detained all five men.

“This particular cocaine seizure is one of the largest single seizures,” boasted Detective Jo Doueihi. He also pointed out that they killed two birds with one stone because they prevented a kidnapping and also the large amount of drugs from entering the market.

