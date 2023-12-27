«One billion for low-income households. Bonus for cars produced in Italy”

#billion #lowincome #households #Bonus #cars #produced #Italy

Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, what is coming to an end has been a complex year: what are the most important results achieved? There was the anti-inflation quarter which worked, many initiatives for businesses, but also the Ilva issue which still needs to be resolved once the Pnrr is grounded. What are the goals for 2024?

«On the social front, family confidence is returning with inflation at its lowest in Europe and the historic record on the employment front. In fact, consumption is also growing: a Merry Christmas for everyone. The extension of the tax wedge cut increases the income of workers and therefore of families, and the deduction for new hires will further broaden the production base. More work and more pay. On the production front, the historical record marked by the Milan Stock Exchange and the reduction in the spread demonstrate that the country is increasingly attractive for foreign investors: the main American investment fund, in its reports, defines Italy as the ideal country in which to invest in Europe”.

Italy has a defined industrial policy: there is the automotive table, the space table, new technologies, the valorisation of supply chains. What will you concretely do to increase car production?

«We have prepared a new incentive plan, sustainable on an environmental, social and productive level, with almost one billion euros in 2024. We have three objectives: the scrapping of the most polluting cars, the 0,1,2,3 euros, with resources allocated to low-income families, mainly oriented towards models made in Italian factories, to increase national production. For the maintenance of the national supply chain, at least one million cars must be produced in Italy, this is the objective we have set ourselves. We aim to create technologically advanced and sustainable production in Italy: between the budget law and the revision of the Pnrr we can count on an allocation of 3.5 billion for development contracts”.

And the other initiatives?

«In the next year we will also create three framework laws on the industry of the future: the first on frontier technologies (artificial intelligence, metaverse, quantum mechanics), the second on the Space economy to make Italy a major player in space policies which at global have once again set themselves challenging goals such as returning to the Moon and exploring Mars; the third on the Blue economy, to reaffirm our primacy in marine resources, including underwater ones.”

And about Ilva?

«We are determined to make Taranto the largest European hub also in the green steel industry. We are also working these days to define the prospect of the relaunch, we are not giving up. Our national steel plan includes four hubs, with Taranto at the center, together with the Terni hub, whose program agreement will be signed in January, and the Piombino hub, for which we are committed to allowing JSW’s investments to coexist with those of Metinvest. , the main Ukrainian company, and the Northern steel mills, the most environmentally advanced. In recent months I have inaugurated two model plants: in Brescia and Sondrio. The Italy of doing has returned.”

There are 13 billion available for businesses, an important figure for innovating and creating jobs, how will they be spent?

«13 billion in two years through tax credits for investments in digitalisation and energy efficiency: 6.4 billion of national resources to which are added the 6.3 billion of the Transition Plan 5.0 obtained from the remodulation of the Pnrr funds. A portion, up to 10 percent, may be used for staff training. I would add that these resources will allow us to grow the Italian photovoltaic production chain, starting with the Enel plant in Catania, which will thus become the largest photovoltaic panel production center in Europe. This is industrial policy.”

What is your proudest accomplishment of 2023 and one regret?

«The remodulation of the resources of the Pnrr, because the Commission judged our projects positively by giving us more resources than they asked for; moreover, this year we fully respected the objectives and methods, also implementing the incentive reform, the new industrial property code and the competition law which were among the reforms indicated by the Pnrr”.

The biggest regret?

«We have not yet managed to take the path of relaunching the former Ilva. We will also work on it during the holidays to mark a good start to the year.”

GDP and economic recovery: will it be an uphill year?

«It will be a turning point year. Inflation will reduce and with it the bank interest rate, this should facilitate the revival of consumption and investments. We have set up a legislative system that facilitates foreign investments, with the one-stop shop and with the extraordinary commissioner for large projects. We plan to increase investments above all in microelectronics, we have invested 4.3 billion euros, and in green technology. One of my task forces has already met with the 80 largest foreign multinationals, some projects will materialize in the coming months.”

Ma chi decide in Europa?

«Italy also decides. More and more Italy. In industrial policy and in the space sector that was entrusted to me by the Prime Minister, we have created a new trilateral format, with France and Germany, to align our policies and direct the decisions of the Commission and then of the Council. We meet on specific topics and always talk before every decision, with Bruno Le Maire and Robert Habeck. Thus the three great industrial powers design what must be the industrial, technological and productive policy of our continent to reaffirm our global leadership. Italy is once again the protagonist.”

