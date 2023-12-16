One dead and four injured after two cars collided

A man died and four other people were injured after two cars collided, on Friday, on the National Road DN 73, in the town of Șițesti, Argeș, writes Agerpres.

“A young man, 20 years old, from Bălileşti, who was driving a car on DN 73, from the direction of Pitesti towards Câmpulung, in circumstances that will be established following the investigations, collided with a car driven from the opposite direction by a man for 45 years, from Bălileşti”, IPJ Argeş transmitted.

Four people from the first car remained incarcerated, including a 56-year-old man, found in cardio-respiratory arrest. The man was resuscitated by the medical crews, but to no avail, being declared dead.

The car driver and two passengers, a 47-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were injured and transported to the hospital. The driver of the second car was also injured in the accident, being transported to the hospital.

