One dead and four injured left an accident on Libertador Avenue

One of those affected is Carlos Hernández, who is a member of the national futsal team.

A young man died and four were injured in a crash that occurred early this Saturday on Libertador Avenue, near the intersection of 45 in San Félix.

Reports indicate that two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved. It is still unclear how the events occurred.

The victims are all futsal players who had played in the All-Star Game on Friday night on the Las Delicias field.

The person who died is Wuil Guzmán, who was in intensive care at the Guaiparo hospital, but could not resist his injuries and died this morning.

The other injured are Carlos Hernández, who is a member of the national team of the specialty and recently played the South American U20 in La Guaira, in addition to Simón Guevara.

As well as Enrique Alegría, who was a Mineros player and is now part of the Bolívar SC Futsal coaching staff.

The fifth is José Montán, known as “Chichi” and no further details are known. All of them are in Guaiparo with minor injuries.

Apparently three of them were on the motorcycle when they collided. Alegría along with her family were in another vehicle, according to a video that circulated on social networks.

There is a truck involved, according to what was revealed.

